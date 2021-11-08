End of legal battle between CRAN, MTC in sight

Judgment on 20 July 2022

08 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) and Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) presented their final oral arguments in the High Court in Windhoek last Thursday.
According to court documents filed by MTC's legal representatives on 11 October, the ratification of section 23 of the Communications Act no. 8 of 2009, which was declared unconstitutional in the High Court three years ago, is being questioned.
The article was amended and came into effect on 11 June 2018.
The original article gave CRAN the freedom to determine itself what percentage of licensee levies could be recovered.
According to the Supreme Court's ruling, a minimum and maximum limit had to be imposed on the percentage of levies and clear guidelines had to be put in place.
MTC's legal representative, Adv. Frank Pelser, argued that these two principles had not been complied with. CRAN’s legal representative, Sisa Namandje, said the authority’s regulations are adequate as it contains guidelines and stipulates a maximum limit of 1.65% for levies.
Pelser said CRAN cannot choose their own restriction. “If they (CRAN) can choose the restriction on levy themselves, how will one prevent them from changing it again at a later stage? Parliament must be responsible for the restrictions.”
Pelser also put CRAN’s regulations under the magnifying glass, saying it was not enough.

Outstanding levies
The lawsuit follows after the court banned CRAN in June this year from implementing its decision of 23 March 2021, which stipulates that MTC's application for a spectrum licence would not be considered until the latter pays the N$100 million in outstanding levies that it believes owed to the regulator.
CRAN alleges the annulment of the levies placed on the 56 telecommunications providers, radio stations and TV establishments registered with the regulator only came into force on the day of the ruling (11 June 2018).
As such, the regulator insists that Telecom and MTC still owe N$67 million and N$ 100 million respectively, which were apparently outstanding on the date on which the levies were declared void. “It is not that MTC is not willing to pay the money or want to delay the process, but they have the right to question its legality. We just want to determine whether the amendment to section 23 has been implemented,” Pelser said.
Judge Harald Geier will rule on 20 July 2022.

Similar News

 

Home affairs defends anti-gay stance

1 day - 08 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Home Affairs ministry has acknowledged that their approach to an application for citizenship by descent for the two-year-old son of a Namibian...

Tax payers foot pricey civilian brutality payouts

5 days ago - 03 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] are forking out at least N$900 000 to date this year to pay civilians assaulted by police and soldiers during joint police...

Investors drag ReconAfrica to court

6 days ago - 03 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] warnings by Namibia's most experienced geologists that the chances of commercially viable oil exploration in the Kavango are zero, and ReconAfrica's oil...

Far-reaching implications of surrogacy ruling

1 week ago - 28 October 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] experts have praised a recent ruling handed down by High Court judge Thomas Masuku that has centred the rights of children over...

Judge slams home affairs’ homophobia

2 weeks ago - 19 October 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Court judge Thomas Masuku has taken aim at Home Affairs’ discrimination against same-sex couples in his judgment granting citizenship to the Namibian...

Big win for parents of surrogate children

3 weeks ago - 14 October 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] two-year-old boy born via surrogacy to a Namibian citizen and his Mexican born husband has been declared a Namibian citizen by descent...

Immigration under scrutiny over domicile case

4 weeks ago - 12 October 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] authorities and their handling of a domicile case were subjected to intense and unflattering scrutiny by three of Namibia’s top judges at...

Inmates squeezed into overcrowded cells

1 month - 13 September 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Office of the Ombudsman 2020 annual report shows that many Namibian police stations are overcrowded and in bad shape. The report, released...

Man gets 45 years for rape

2 months ago - 06 September 2021 | Justice

Oshakati • [email protected]“You are the architecture of your own demise. You cannot cry foul now and say you are remorseful.”Magistrate Leopoldt Hangalo repeated these words...

Government pays steep price for Hornkranz

2 months ago - 01 September 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian government was ordered this week pay N$30 000 in damages and legal fees for the assault by police and soldiers on...

Latest News

Bluetick online clothing store to...

3 hours ago | Business

MTC announced the launch of its online clothing store called Bluetick on the final day of the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, allowing 18 Namibian designers...

O&L awards Value Stars

3 hours ago | Business

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group last week hosted their Value Star Awards for the 2021 financial year.The annual awards ceremony celebrates the O&L employees...

'Lone Man' loses head, arms

3 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] vandal broke off and stole the arms and head of the only urban “Lone Man” stone figure.After the owner saw the damage...

Zybrand se ‘Vlerke Neer’ roer...

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Zybrandt is een van die mees opwindende nuwe stemme in die Afrikaanse musiekbedryf.Sy debuut-liedjie “Anders” wat vroeër vanjaar uitgereik is, het verskeie posisies op radio-trefferlyste...

OLAF opens

20 hours ago | Events

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda launched the Otjomuise Live Festival (OLAF) at UN Plaza in Katutura on Saturday.The event is organised by the National Theatre of...

Christuskirche’s bronze plaque disappears

1 day - 08 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Sunday, the National Heritage Council was still unaware that one of the most famous historic buildings in the country, which is visited...

Consultants to reform Psemas

1 day - 08 November 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] finance ministry has decided to take a holistic approach to the various obstacles that plague the state's medical aid, Psemas.Part of this...

Where to start the house...

1 day - 08 November 2021 | Life Style

While it may sound like a reasonably easy thing to do, house hunting may take a little more time and effort than most expect.One of...

End of legal battle between...

1 day - 08 November 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) and Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) presented their final oral arguments in the High Court in Windhoek...

Load More