Energy essay competition – enter now!
03 March 2021 | Education
The contest, hosted by BW Kudu in collaboration with NAMCOR and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, is an opportunity for learners to increase their awareness of the oil and gas sector in the national economy, and the potential benefits of hydrocarbon (natural gas) exploration and development.
The project aims to inspire the learners to study natural science subjects in their further education.
Learners should submitting their entries in the form of a 1000-word essay or a short 2-minute video, podcast, poster, or animation to stand a chance to win great prizes.
BW Kudu’s General Manager Klaus Endresen hopes the competition will help inspire interest in energy related issues. “Namibia is endowed with great natural resources that can be used in a responsible way and generate income and jobs for the country.”
NAMCOR’s Executive Upstream Development, Manfriedt Muundjua, is particularly upbeat about increased petroleum related knowledge that will be gained by learners. “Most learners know about renewable energy, but most of our energy for the foreseeable future will come from petroleum. We hope this competition makes learners think about the energy we use and the advantages and disadvantages of different energy sources.”
Echoing his sentiments, Petroleum Commissioner in the Ministry of Mines & Energy, Maggy Shino, highlighted the serious energy shortages faced by Namibia and Southern Africa at large. “What are the solutions to this predicament? We invite learners and science teachers to discuss this in class and submit thought-provoking essays and videos to us.”
Fourteen winners will be selected (one winner from each region) and each winner will receive N$3 000 as well as N$4 000 for their school. In addition, the top 3 will each receive a new laptop. The competition runs from 1 March to 6 April 2021, and the winners will be announced at an award ceremony at the end of May 2021.
Learners must send their work to [email protected] and are advised to be as creative as possible.
Further information is available at www.kuduessay.com