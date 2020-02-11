Erastus to lead Air Namibia for now

Air Namibia announced that their Chief Human Resources Officer Elia Erastus (photo) has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 11 February 2020 and will serve until a substantive CEO has been appointed. Erastus is a seasoned human capital professional and holds an MBL degree. He has amassed extensive corporate leadership experience, having worked in the energy, financial services, mining and construction sectors. His appointment follows the resignation of Xavier Masule as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective 10 February 2020.

