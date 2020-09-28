Erindi goes global

28 September 2020 | Life Style

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel

Not one, but two couples fell in love with the Erindi nature reserve during their travels to Namibia, so much so that both families named their daughters after the tourist attraction.
Daniel Rosom from Australia told Windhoek Express that they have been fortunate to travel the world visiting some amazing places and meeting incredible people. “The biggest part of travelling for us is to immerse ourselves into the local culture and to take an interest in local life and the people. The Erindi reserve is pure Namibia in our eyes,” he said.
Daniel added that the meaning "place of water" resonates with them, "as water in Namibia is so precious, much like it is right here in Australia".
The name Erindi reminded the couple of the amazing people at the reserve who made their stay memorable. "Our daughter is precious to us, just like water is in Namibia. There was never a doubt we would call her Erindi. Our family and friends just adore the name. It is different but beautiful and it has special meaning," Daniel said.
The Rosams visited Namibia twice, allowing them to meet many people with Afrikaans names. Although they considered Ruan if their baby was a boy, they knew from the start it would be Erindi if they had a daughter.
Staying at Camp Elephant, Daniel says they had never come across such an amazing property in all their travels. "It just makes you want to come back again and again. The waterhole and true Namibian hospitality of Erindi is what sets it apart. We talk about Erindi here in Australia as if we are Windhoekers going there every month. It’s a magical place and somewhere we would recommend everyone interested in a high quality safari with incredible accommodation visits," he said.
They are definitely planning on visiting Namibia again, saying it's important for them that their children see how other people with different cultures and countries live. "Without our juniors having this knowledge, they are missing a critical piece of the puzzle of life."

Another girl
Hearing that they are not the only parents who named their daughter Erindi came as no surprise. "It is a beautiful name so we are not surprised. Everyone we say her name to is surprised at how beautiful it is. They have never considered it but it has that ring to it which just makes it stand out, without being over the top,” Daniel says.
The other Erindi is closer to home, in the neighbouring South Africa.
According to mom Leandri Labuschagne, her grandmother thought of Erindi as a name after seeing photos of their visit to the reserve. "Our trip to Erindi was a wedding gift and it was the first time both me and my husband crossed South Africa's borders."
Their first born is a boy, Lian. "When we found out our second child is a girl, we didn't consider any other name," she said.
Their daughter is now 18 months, Leandri says, and she was surprised to learn there's another little girl out there with the same name.

Erindi goes global

