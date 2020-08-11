Eros runway being patched

Short-term emergency solution

Work has begun on the runway at Eros airport to repair bumps and potholes. The work is estimated to take two to three months and will cost around N$23 million. Photo Namibia Airports Company Construction workers can be seen early in the morning on the runway at Windhoek’s Eros airport. However, the work is a short-term emergency solution, as the NAC does not have the N$300 million needed for a complete renovation at the moment. Photo Namibia Airports Company

Windhoek • Clemens von Alten

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is currently repairing the Eros runway in the southern suburbs of the capital.

The N$23 million project is expected to be completed in the first week of October.

“The complete renovation, including taxiways and apron, would cost an estimated N$300 million, which is currently not feasible, and therefore improvements will be made first,” the NAC said on Monday.

The contractors are Otesa and Roadmark.

“The project is fully funded by central government, while the NAC is responsible for implementation,” the company said in a statement. “Among other things, the runway surface is being milled off and replaced to repair bumps and potholes.”

The NAC was clear that this is only a temporary solution to extend the runway life by “two to three years”. A series of inspections had been carried out prior to the work commencing to identify deficiencies that needed to be rectified immediately.

“Airport operations are financed by income, which collapsed due to the travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the NAC said, adding that “unnecessary expenses and investments have had to be cut to focus on survival during this difficult time”.

