Essential service? Apply here!
06 April 2020 | Business
The ministry released a circular on 1 April 2020, informing businesses that the initial certificate that was issued will phase out within 72 hours of the site being launched as these were temporary certificates.
The process for the online application and subsequent requirements are set out below:
• Service providers log onto www.namessentialservices.com to sign up and will then receive a security code (like an OTP) and a password via email. Note that the OTP is only valid for 180 seconds – so check your mailbox for the email address used to sign up, as well as your junk mail.
• The Service providers need to upload a copy of their CM1 (certificate of incorporation for companies) or a CC1 (founding stage for Closed Corporations) in jpg. Jpeg, or pdf format. The file sizes should not be bigger than 1Mb.
• Once the information is verified by the officials at the ministry of industrialization, trade and sme development, certificates of authorization will be sent to the applicant via email.
• It is the responsibility of the service provider to issue documents as per the Proclamation #9 Section 10 (4) to their employees operating, in addition to a copy of the certificate.
• The status of an application can be viewed online and the certificate can be downloaded directly from the www.namessentialservices.com website once approved.
• If challenges are encountered during the application process on the online platform, contact [email protected] or [email protected]
• Please adhere at all times to the guideline of the ministry of health and social services on social distancing and personal hygiene.
This initiative by the ministry of industrialization, trade and SME development is based on a platform designed and provisioned by Mobipay and Salt Essential IT as part of their contribution to assisting government in combatting Covid-19.
According to Mobipay chief executive Claus Deckenbrock, “these are truly unprecedented times, with the coronavirus affecting more than just our health. We at MobiPay, are proud to support government through this sponsored initiative as we stand together in these difficult times.
Salt Essential IT managing director Sonja Coetzer said, that right now it is vital for all private enterprises to support government in any way possible. “Together we can make a difference and we should make a difference to ensure that Namibia gets through this as a nation. Salt is proud to be part of such a great initiative by the ministry and will continue to support them to the best of our abilities.”