Ethanol donation for sanitiser

01 July 2020 | Social Issues

The health ministry received 12 000 litres of 96% ethanol valued at around N$1 million from BW Kudu last week, which will be used for the local production of sanitiser. BW Kudu is an energy company that has been the operator and biggest shareholder (56%) of the Kudu gas field, 130 km offshore southern Namibia. Their partner is Namcor (44%). The donation was handed over by BW Kudu's general manager, Klaus Endresen, and Namcor’s Upstream Development & Production Executive, Manfriedt Muundjua to health minister Kalumbi Shangula. Photo contributed

