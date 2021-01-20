EU assistance for Nyae Nyae conservancy

Governance continues to improve

20 January 2021 | Environment

Since the launch of the EU Governance support grant in March 2020, the Nyae Nyae conservancy has been hit hard by Covid-19. Despite these challenges, the conservancy managed to keep focused and engaged in the community.
With the financial support of the EU they successfully held their AGM towards the end of 2020. Moreover, all of the villages were consulted to discuss how the governance of the conservancy can be improved, especially with regard to information and communication, and the inclusion of women and youth both in activities and decision-making.
Apart from holding a successful and “socially distanced” AGM, the conservancy also managed to distribute benefits to their members which include water infrastructure developments, funeral support, and cash benefits. They pulled themselves together to continue with planned activities and distribute the benefits despite the loss of income.
With global travel restrictions in 2020, this income was drastically reduced. Furthermore, the lockdown and restrictions in movement and gatherings made it harder for the conservancy to continue with their annual activities as planned.
The EU also sponsored solar radios to all the conservancy villages which were distributed at the AGM. These radios can be used to improve the communication between the conservancy and its members.
During the course of this year, the Nyae Nyae conservancy staff and management will receive practical training and advice on how to do that most effectively. Conservancies often have significant communication issues because of their remoteness and lack of communication infrastructure.
The Conservancy is anticipating a better 2021 for all and with the continued support and assistance from the European Union it looks like this can be realised.

Similar News

 

‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ - Sindila Mwiya

10 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration...

Calls to stop illegal sand mining

1 week ago - 19 January 2021 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has promised to focus on illegal sand mining at Groot Aub, which residents say is partly to blame for flooding...

Cash for fish guards

1 week ago - 19 January 2021 | Environment

For the second consecutive year, FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$300 000 towards the Gondwana Care Trust/Sikunga Fish Guards’ vital work, which targets...

Natuurbewaring vs klimaatsverandering

1 month - 09 December 2020 | Environment

In ’n nuwe navorsingsartikel klap ekoloë en klimaatsveranderingspesialiste hard na huidige natuurbewaringspraktyke wat volgens hulle nie buigsaam en dinamies genoeg is om die impakte van...

Demonstration against oil drilling in Kavango

1 month - 07 December 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe activist group Frack Free Namibia and the Fridays for the Future Windhoek (FFFWhk) forum organised a peaceful protest in Windhoek on...

Snakes: Be aware but don’t kill

1 month - 30 November 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s rainy season upon us, there is also an increase in snake activity since they are on the hunt for something to...

Public participation needed

2 months ago - 24 November 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] parties have until 1 December to review two proposed projects on exploration activitiesfor base, rare and precious metals in the Otjozondjupa region.According...

Support for SRT

2 months ago - 03 November 2020 | Environment

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) joined the fight to preserve Namibian rhinos by supporting the Save the Rhino Trust (SRT) Namibia through a donation of...

Local musos join global wildlife campaign

3 months ago - 15 October 2020 | Environment

Namibian stars Lioness, Suzy Eises and Elemotho have teamed up with the international organisations Conservation Music and Earthsong to support the Cheetah Conservation Fund in...

We’ll be counting game

3 months ago - 12 October 2020 | Environment

With the support of the ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MEFT), the Nyae Nyae Conservancy undertook its annual game count in September.This involved wildlife...

Latest News

Different, but just as exciting!

8 hours ago | Education

For 82 inquisitive children, the big day finally arrived! The start of school at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).With an entirely different programme under...

Start the year on the...

8 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesThe new year is upon us and brings new energy and opportunity for us to put in place or relook our financial...

Roots delivers first apples

9 hours ago | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

SA u-turn on Ivermectin brings...

9 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] South African medicines regulatory body’s announcement on Wednesday that it will permit limited compassionate and controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19...

‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ -...

10 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 28 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Potential Covid-19 drug under the...

1 day - 28 January 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] local production of an anti-parasitic drug hailed as a potential game changing therapy for Covid-19 has been abruptly halted in Namibia in...

Michael ‘Maestro’ Beukes stel boek...

2 days ago - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die skrywer Michael Beukes is in Windhoek gebore en getoë en het nog altyd gehoop om ’n positiewe verskil in mense se lewens te maak.Michael...

Art auction on Saturday

2 days ago - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Definition Art hosts an art auction at The Village Opera House this Saturday, with well-known artists like Nambowa Malua, Hage Nasheotwalwa, Michelle Isaak, Elizebeth Shinana...

Load More