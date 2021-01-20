EU assistance for Nyae Nyae conservancy

Governance continues to improve

Nyae Nyae conservancy members proudly showing the EU sponsored solar radio they received on behalf of their village at their recent AGM. Photo contributed

Since the launch of the EU Governance support grant in March 2020, the Nyae Nyae conservancy has been hit hard by Covid-19. Despite these challenges, the conservancy managed to keep focused and engaged in the community.

With the financial support of the EU they successfully held their AGM towards the end of 2020. Moreover, all of the villages were consulted to discuss how the governance of the conservancy can be improved, especially with regard to information and communication, and the inclusion of women and youth both in activities and decision-making.

Apart from holding a successful and “socially distanced” AGM, the conservancy also managed to distribute benefits to their members which include water infrastructure developments, funeral support, and cash benefits. They pulled themselves together to continue with planned activities and distribute the benefits despite the loss of income.

With global travel restrictions in 2020, this income was drastically reduced. Furthermore, the lockdown and restrictions in movement and gatherings made it harder for the conservancy to continue with their annual activities as planned.

The EU also sponsored solar radios to all the conservancy villages which were distributed at the AGM. These radios can be used to improve the communication between the conservancy and its members.

During the course of this year, the Nyae Nyae conservancy staff and management will receive practical training and advice on how to do that most effectively. Conservancies often have significant communication issues because of their remoteness and lack of communication infrastructure.

The Conservancy is anticipating a better 2021 for all and with the continued support and assistance from the European Union it looks like this can be realised.



