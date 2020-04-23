EU lends helping hand

23 April 2020 | Business

The European Union and the Namibian Government consulted on available EU support to Namibia, to assist the country in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to a statement the EU announced that N$172 million in support measures would be extended to Namibia to fight the pandemic. The funds are availed to strengthen the country’s health system and enhance resilient and responsive health and social protection systems. This will include the purchasing of medical equipment and medical devices that are urgently required, as well as addressing some of the economic and social impact of the pandemic.
Furthermore and as part of an ongoing programme in support of education, with UNICEF as the implementing partner, contingency reserves of N$7.2 million would be used to support children and their families, specifically those in communities that are hardest hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.
The aim is to reach approximately 350 Early Childhood Centres (ECDs) with an estimated 15 000 children registered. The Covid-19 crisis has brought about new threats, demands and challenges to educators and learners. Moreover, Education systems and models need to gradually transform to move to online learning strategies. Education is a focal area of EU support to Namibia.
The EU has also made an additional contribution of a N$95 million grant to the Education Budget Support Programme recently. This assistance is not directly related to the pandemic; however these are difficult times and Government may utilize these resources to deal with the effects of the pandemic. “The European Union is doing everything we can to support our citizens and our partner countries in their time of need to address the impact of this health crisis on lives and countries’ economy. We are working closely with EU member states, other development partners and the UN system to make sure our inputs are well coordinated for the pandemic and for the SDGs more generally,” said EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila.

