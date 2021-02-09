EU support for Nam set to continue

EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila. Photo Nampa

The European Union (EU) assured Namibia of its continued support in its developmental initiatives, despite the country being classified as an upper-middle-income state.

In 2020 the World Bank upgraded Namibia’s status from a middle-income country to an upper-middle-income country.

Germany’s Deputy Head of Mission to Namibia, Ellen Gölz, on Monday said with or without the classification, Germany would continue supporting Namibia’s development through existing and new projects. “For Germany, this [classification] does not mean we have stopped or reduced our development cooperation with Namibia. In fact, it has only brought it higher and we are confident that it will remain the same in the future.”

Gölz made this statement while speaking at the launch of the EU Delegation to Namibia’s corporate video.



France on board, too

French Ambassador to Namibia, Sebastien Minot, similarly noted that while Namibia will likely receive fewer grants from the EU, this does not prevent or stop member countries from supporting Namibia.

He gave his assurance that France will continue to support the country directly in the form of grants, loans and partnerships, even though it is classified as an upper-middle-income country.

Spain’s Ambassador to Namibia, Javier Romero, said he looks forward to the EU-Africa summit, where member countries can re-evaluate the classification system and the impact it has on countries’ progress and development.

Namibia receives development assistance from 11 European Development Funds, but also benefits from other financial instruments such as regional support programmes, thematic budget-lines calls for proposals and European instruments for democracy and human rights.

EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila, said they are still waiting to hear what kind of funding portfolio they will receive, but that the next programme between Namibia and EU is under the theme of ‘Neighbourhood development and international cooperation instruments (NDICI)’, which would cover the 2021-2027 period.

Antila said it will focus on areas such as green growth, which among others includes sustainable economic and social recovery in the post Covid-19 era, the development and use of sustainable energy, water and sanitation, as well as the protection of biodiversity. – Nampa

