European stint to prep Miller for Olympics

In this archive image, Alex Miller is seen in action during the 2020 Rock and Rut Nedbank XC Championships at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe. Photo Nampa

Namibia’s mountain bike champion Alex Miller says competing in Europe for his new team will help him prepare well for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The young Namibian, who won the mountain bike event for two years in a row, earlier this year signed a contract with German Team Trek Vaude where he will be based until October 2021.

Team Trek Vaude is a new team competing on the European circuit in various mountain bike disciplines ranging from cross country and marathon to cyclo-cross and E-mountain bike racing.

Speaking to Nampa, Miller said he is very happy to join a team abroad because this shows that hard work does pay off. “Now that I managed to get signed by an international team it doesn’t mean I will stop working hard, I am going to give it my all because I want to grow as a cyclist,” Miller said.

He added that two of his new teammates also qualified for the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympic Games and this will help him in preparing well for the games. “I am looking forward to gaining as much experience as possible from my teammates and to improve my level of racing. You have to race against the best to improve, so I want to use that to my advantage,” he said.

Miller will join his team next week and he stated that despite joining a mountain bike team, he will still do road racing once in a while after the Olympics.

Miller, who won a silver and bronze medal in cross country at the 2019 Africa Games in Morocco, will have top class teammates in European riders consisting of Gregor Raggl, a multiple Austrian cross-country champion; Karl Markt, an Austrian cross-country state champion; Sascha Weber, who won the German cross country title in 2019; Philip Handl of Austria, who won the Trans Alp marathon stage race in 2018 and 2019; Mona Mitterwallner of Austria, who won the European and junior world cross country championships in 2020 and Antonia Daubermann, who was the German cross country runner-up in 2020. – Nampa



