European stint to prep Miller for Olympics

18 March 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s mountain bike champion Alex Miller says competing in Europe for his new team will help him prepare well for the upcoming Olympic Games.
The young Namibian, who won the mountain bike event for two years in a row, earlier this year signed a contract with German Team Trek Vaude where he will be based until October 2021.
Team Trek Vaude is a new team competing on the European circuit in various mountain bike disciplines ranging from cross country and marathon to cyclo-cross and E-mountain bike racing.
Speaking to Nampa, Miller said he is very happy to join a team abroad because this shows that hard work does pay off. “Now that I managed to get signed by an international team it doesn’t mean I will stop working hard, I am going to give it my all because I want to grow as a cyclist,” Miller said.
He added that two of his new teammates also qualified for the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympic Games and this will help him in preparing well for the games. “I am looking forward to gaining as much experience as possible from my teammates and to improve my level of racing. You have to race against the best to improve, so I want to use that to my advantage,” he said.
Miller will join his team next week and he stated that despite joining a mountain bike team, he will still do road racing once in a while after the Olympics.
Miller, who won a silver and bronze medal in cross country at the 2019 Africa Games in Morocco, will have top class teammates in European riders consisting of Gregor Raggl, a multiple Austrian cross-country champion; Karl Markt, an Austrian cross-country state champion; Sascha Weber, who won the German cross country title in 2019; Philip Handl of Austria, who won the Trans Alp marathon stage race in 2018 and 2019; Mona Mitterwallner of Austria, who won the European and junior world cross country championships in 2020 and Antonia Daubermann, who was the German cross country runner-up in 2020. – Nampa

Similar News

 

CFC starts fistball season a winning note

20 hours ago | Sports

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) kicked off its 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League season on a high note by defeating...

Top swimmers retain titles

1 day - 16 March 2021 | Sports

For the past two consecutive years, Ronan Wantenaar and Heleni Stergiadis retained their Ludorum trophies after taking part in the four-day Bank Windhoek Long Course...

Drug-free sport in the spotlight

2 days ago - 15 March 2021 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia and Namibia Health Plan (NHP) have come on board as the official sponsors of the Drug Free Sport workshop, which will be hosted...

Arrows fly at St George’s

2 days ago - 15 March 2021 | Sports

This past Saturday, the St George’s Field in the capital was covered with butts, bow racks, quivers and gazebos - ready for the National Archery...

AN Grand Prix this weekend

5 days ago - 12 March 2021 | Sports

Namibian para-athletes are ready for the Athletics Namibia (AN) Grand Prix taking place in Swakopmund on Saturday.The Grand Prix – the first event organised by...

Around the globe in seven days

6 days ago - 11 March 2021 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] challenge. Seven days. A total of 95 participating countries and a 40 075km goal.The World Water Run starts on 16 March and ends on...

Fistball on the cards this weekend

1 week ago - 09 March 2021 | Sports

Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) faces Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and SFC Old Boys at the first fistball tournament of the season. The Bank Windhoek...

Top Tennis: Junior tournament winners crowned

1 week ago - 09 March 2021 | Sports

The third tournament in a series of nine junior tennis matches for which ranking points can be collected to qualify for the Junior Masters at...

Swimmers take to the water again

1 week ago - 09 March 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships take place at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital from Thursday to Sunday, with 144 swimmers...

N$2 million boost for DSN

1 week ago - 08 March 2021 | Sports

NamPower boosted its commitment to Disability Sports Namibia (DSN) with a sponsorship of N$2 million.DSN, which has three bodies - the Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC),...

Latest News

European stint to prep Miller...

18th of March 12:08 | Sports

Namibia’s mountain bike champion Alex Miller says competing in Europe for his new team will help him prepare well for the upcoming Olympic Games.The young...

Namibia Fact Check hosts training...

18th of March 11:45 | Education

Namibia Fact Check, with the support of DW Akademie, is hosting a three-day workshop for journalists and bloggers on fact-checking and social media verification.Speaking at...

CoW audit causes concerns

18th of March 11:35 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] residents are upset by the current audit exercise taking place in the capital, with Covid19protocols – or the lack thereof – causing a...

Super seven for Bank Windhoek

1 hour ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek’s executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, received seven PMR Awards on behalf of the bank earlier this week, saying...

AFRIKA KOMMT! for young, future...

1 hour ago | Youth

AFRIKA KOMMT! is a fellowship programme that connects visionary African professionals and leading German companies, together paving the way for global inclusive business and mutually...

Nuwe Opel Corsa loop nou...

2 hours ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzOpel, ’n Duitse vervaardiger van motors met ’n veelgeroemde geskiedenis plaaslik en internasionaal, het ’n klompie jare deel van die reuse General...

Airport road advancing well

18 hours ago | Infrastructure

The first phase of the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport road is expected to be completed in August 2021.Construction of phase one commenced in January 2016,...

Protest against homophobic domestic violence...

18 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] justice ministry is under pressure to tweak an amended domestic violence bill to ensure protection for all victims of domestic violence despite...

SPCA yard sale around the...

20 hours ago | Local News

Have unwanted and unused items in your house, just taking up space? The SPCA is happy to take that off your hands.The SPCA in Windhoek...

Load More