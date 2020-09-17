Eurowings makes a Namibian return

Photo Nampa

Eurowings will resume their Frankfurt-Windhoek route this weekend, with the first flight landing at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on Sunday.

In a media statement, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said the Tourism Revival Initiative is gaining momentum, as evidenced by the flight which lands at 06:20.

“Following the successful resumption of international flights at HKIA on Friday with Ethiopian Airlines, NAC announces that Eurowings will resume their Frankfurt-Windhoek route this weekend,” the statement reads.

The statement said Germany is part of Namibia’s top source markets for tourists and NAC is therefore pleased that Eurowings is resuming its operation. Furthermore, the NAC is awaiting on other airlines to follow suit in early October 2020.

“The commitment by these two airlines is an indication of the confidence in the preparedness of HKIA and Namibia to welcome the world again.” - Nampa

