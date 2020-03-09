Everyone’s heading to Midgard

Kids having fun during the first race that took place in February. Photo: for illustration purposes/ Hollard

Midgard is the place to be this coming Saturday for the second Cycling Kids Namibia event.

The Cycling Kids Namibia Series consist of 4 events, with the first that took place on 29 February at Okapuka. And now cyclists can head out to Midgard to get their peddles pumping.

Children under 10 can participate in a 10km race, while under 12 and under 14’s can show everyone how tough they are by competing in the 20km race. Riders will get a free gate pass while sepctators pay the standard day fee. This will allow everyone to make use a number of facilities, including the pool.

Entry forms are available online on the Raceday Events website. The third and fourth race will take place at Oanoab on 18 April and Otjiwa on 16 May respectively.

Keep an eye out for the Cycling Kids Namibia Facebook page for more information.



