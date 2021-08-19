Evidence-based Policing in the spotlight

A virtual seminar on Evidence-based Policing takes place onlline this evening. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Stadio Namibia in collaboration with the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) host a virtual seminar on Evidence-based Policing today (19 August).

This virtual seminar has been organised to engage policing students and persons in the security sector such as police officers, on this cutting edge topic. Taking the seminar online means that more people can participate and engage with the subject from the safety of their office or home setting.

Evidence-based Policing is a new way of working to improve police effectiveness and build trust in the force; some consider it the future of policing. This method recognises that experience and intuition are crucial, but that officers should be equipped with the most reliable and recent knowledge relevant to their work.

This will all be discussed and explained by the professional and expert panel that has been assembled for this webinar taking place from 18:00 to 19:30.

Dr Andrew Faull, researcher, policy and technical support expert with 17 years' experience working on policing, crime, violence, and human security from the Institute of Security Studies will share his expertise on the subject.

There will also be full engagement and discussions in what is sure to be a lively and educational webinar, with the Namibian Police Force also participating and sharing their experience and embracing of evidence based policing.

To join the webinar and engage in the discussion, simply go to https://meet.google.com/wbd-novr-nqa?hs=224.

On August 19, 2021 at 18:00 pm. The seminar will last until 19:30 pm.

