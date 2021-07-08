eWallet obituary scams on the rise

08 July 2021 | Crime

FNB Namibia is warning the public to be aware of the latest eWallet scam which is on the rise targeting bereaved families who have lost a loved one.
Elzita Beukes, FNB Namibia Communications Manager advised that the “obituary scam” is a targeted approach by fraudsters to extract money from bereaved family members who have placed a funeral notice in local newspapers or on social media.
“Fraudsters will contact unsuspecting people on the phone number used in the funeral notice. A fake SMS is then sent to them, which is a replica of what one would normally receive from the +363636 number. Often you will not focus on the number that the SMS has been sent from. The fraudsters claim to have known the deceased and offer to send you money, perhaps over eWallet. You will then be told that they have sent you too much and will ask for a portion to be ‘refunded’. You will, however, not be able to withdraw the money they ‘send’, but the funds you send them will disappear from your account within minutes.”
Beukes urges customers to end the call immediately if they do not know the caller. “We also encourage all our customers to contact our Forensics department on 061 299 7764 or our Contact Centre on 061 299 2222 or after hours on 061 299 2999. Remain vigilant and warn your friends and family members. It is a sad reality that fraudsters are preying on the vulnerable and those who are mourning their loved ones, and we urge everyone to be aware and to remain vigilant.”

Similar News

 

Dozens arrested after cemetery ruckus

3 days ago - 05 July 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian police on Saturday arrested 27 men at a house in Khomasdal after they allegedly attended a funeral at Gammams Cemetery in...

Watch out for scammers, NamPol warns

3 weeks ago - 17 June 2021 | Crime

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, cautioned government employees to be on the alert for a scam operated by people pretending to...

GBV prevention in the spotlight

4 weeks ago - 10 June 2021 | Crime

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare on Wednesday began with three days of training for its male staff members and members...

Police being sued for infant’s death

1 month - 10 May 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] bereaved family whose one-month-old son allegedly died in the back of a police van last month as a result of reckless and...

Campaigning for counselling

2 months ago - 21 April 2021 | Crime

Members of Parliament (MPs) have proposed compulsory counselling and psychological support for victims, perpetrators or anyone exposed to gender-based violence to end the cycle of...

Multi-million mask deal goes sour

2 months ago - 20 April 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Chinese owned tobacco company are suing to reclaim more than N$6 million they say was lost when a deal to buy 440...

Educate children on their rights - Husselman

2 months ago - 18 April 2021 | Crime

Children’s advocate Ingrid Husselmann said having a good legal framework for child protection is not enough in Namibia and more needs to be done to...

Khomasdal residents view NamPol with suspicion

3 months ago - 23 March 2021 | Crime

Vice chairperson of the Khomasdal Extension 3 neighbourhood watch, Hilma Iita, said residents do not trust the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) anymore, because “some members...

Protest against homophobic domestic violence bill

3 months ago - 17 March 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] justice ministry is under pressure to tweak an amended domestic violence bill to ensure protection for all victims of domestic violence despite...

CoTA students protest against harassment

3 months ago - 16 March 2021 | Crime

College of the Arts (CoTA) students in Katutura on Monday held a peaceful protest against alleged sexual harassment of female students by mechanics working at...

Latest News

Much excitement over air giant...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] Antanov AN-255, with flight number ADB566F, is expected to land at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:00 today with the first...

Small gesture of gratitude

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Society

Together with Checkers and Sun Medical, the Windhoek Lions Club was able to provide some healthcare workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic at hospitals in...

Meet our Olympians!

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.Namibia...

School winter break extended

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Education

The education ministry amended school terms again due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths nationwide. The winter holiday, which was initially created to...

Comfort through the universal language...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Netherlands based musicians, far from their homes in Namibia and Italy respectively, have used the universal language of song to bring comfort...

Support for cyclists

1 day - 07 July 2021 | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Doek Awards: Meet the judges

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Beauty Boois, Dr Coletta Kandemiri, Bruni Lubbe and Shawn van Eeden will serve as the judging panel, and Romeo Sinkala and Attila Giersch as commissioned...

Dololo hosts first virtual coffee...

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Events

Amid the 3rd Covid wave hitting Namibia with unprecedented force, the entrepreneurship hub Dololo has come up with a very special event: The first nationwide...

St Georges makes headway with...

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Art of Colour, a 2-minute film pitch by St Georges Diocesan School in Windhoek, has been selected to go through to the next round...

Load More