Exam results delivered to you

01 February 2022 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture yesterday announced the release of AS-level results on Wednesday at 12 noon.
Due to the change in time of when the results will be available to the public, Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) has re-aligned our strategy to deliver the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary Level results to learners countrywide.
In light of this, NMH will deliver the special results publication at selected Shoprite/Checkers stores and to My Zone media partner schools on Wednesday at 12:00 in the following towns: Windhoek, Rehoboth, Okahandja, Gobabis, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Oshakati, Ondangwa, Rundu, Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein, Outjo and Keetmanshoop.
The rest of the country will receive free copies that will be delivered to retailers across the country on Thursday, 03 February 2022.
All results will be available on My Zone landing page on Wednesday as from 12h00 for free and on DMS SMS line 99099 (charged at N$5 per SMS)

