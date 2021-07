Exceptional first week

During the first week of the Breathe Namibia campaign, more than 50 oxygenators were delivered to nine towns, with recipients in Mariental, Rehoboth, Gobabis, Ondangwa, Opuwo, Tsumeb, Outjo, Grootfontein and Otavi. Pictured here are Agra and Woermann, Brock & Co staff handing over the donations to Covid-19 assistance centres in those communities. Another 50 oxygenators will be delivered to Covid-19 community relief programmes this week.