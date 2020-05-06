Exchange opportunity for student teachers

06 May 2020 | Education

Since March 2020, the University of Bremen and the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in the capital began cooperating in the field of teacher training as well as in providing information and consultation for prospective students.
The collaboration offers student teachers the opportunity of a 6-12 month educational internship in Windhoek.
The DHPS, with its school life characterised by multilingualism and learner diversity, provides the ideal setting to gain international teaching experience. Interns have the opportunity to live on the school campus, and thus get involved in the school life of a German school abroad.
The cooperation with the DHPS in Windhoek is already the tenth network of worldwide school partnerships by the University of Bremen. The aim is to facilitate the students’ access to international teaching experience.
They represent the University of Bremen as ambassadors and provide the learners of the respective schools a direct insight into studying in Germany – in particular at the University of Bremen. For the schools, this also means new impulses for the organisation of lessons and everyday school life.
This is definitely a win-win situation for all those involved.

