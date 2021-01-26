Exciting new opportunities for FemTech

26 January 2021 | Technology

DoBox and the Embassy of France announced the launching of the FemTech project to support the development of Namibia’s Female Tech Entrepreneurs.
The project responds to three key focus areas, namely entrepreneurship and supporting small and medium enterprises; supporting gender equality and females in business; and supporting innovation and technology as a key contributor to economic development.
Project activities start in January and run through December 2021, and bring together a community of inspirational female entrepreneurs and business owners.
Three individual female entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive extensive business development, incubation and mentorship support to help grow their businesses. In addition, each of the participants will have the opportunity to attend one international entrepreneurship event.
“Although Namibian development plans make mention of developing technology and entrepreneurship as well as gender equality, there are few projects catering specifically for the needs of female founders in the tech innovation space. This project provides an opportunity to combine these three aspects and make a meaningful impact in Namibia’s female technology entrepreneurship ecosystem,” says Chantal Claassen, chief operations officer of Dololo.
The aim of the project is to identify, mentor and promote the female entrepreneurs while connecting them to the French innovation ecosystem. The female entrepreneurs will be able to develop their businesses through three main aspects, namely Business development and incubation at DoBox; international travel and mentorship; and connecting to the French innovation community.
FemTech is a project focused on finding those hidden gems; progressive and inspiring female entrepreneurs seeking to develop their tech business and take it to the next level. Through various events, activities, and social media strategies, DoBox hopes to reach Female tech entrepreneurs all over Namibia.
Female business owners and entrepreneurs are encouraged to reach out to Dololo at [email protected] or contact the French embassy. Seasoned business owners can also get involved by participating in the incubation and mentorship programme and can contact Chantal Claassen at 081 559 8218.

Similar News

 

Messaging apps: What now?

2 weeks ago - 13 January 2021 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] of the popular messaging app, Whatsapp, are concerned after it was announced in December that new terms of service will be rolled...

Cyber security in the spotlight

1 month - 09 December 2020 | Technology

The sixth Namibia National Cyber Security Competition was held at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), under the theme “Cyber Security Automated: Rethinking...

We, the Internet

3 months ago - 06 October 2020 | Technology

On 10 October 2020, thousands of citizens representing the diversity of their respective countries will gather in more than 70 countries around the world to...

Promoting access to information through community broadcasters

4 months ago - 11 September 2020 | Technology

Namibia Media Trust (NMT), a member of the ACTION Coalition, has teamed up with community radio stations under the auspices of the Namibia Community Broadcasters...

Female ‘hackers’ take the lead

5 months ago - 18 August 2020 | Technology

Sixty-eight teams of young innovators registered to take part in a virtual hackathon aimed at improving public service delivery last month.The hackathon was initiated by...

CoW retains telecommunication license

6 months ago - 28 July 2020 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] the fact that an unauthorised person made the application on behalf of the City of Windhoek (CoW) for a telecommunication license last...

City denies 5G technology

6 months ago - 16 July 2020 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] the proposed plan to implement 5G technology with Huawei has been discussed at length at many council meetings, the City of Windhoek...

A marathon of a hackathon

6 months ago - 09 July 2020 | Technology

The UNDP Namibia Accelerator Lab has partnered with the Namibia University Science and Technology (NUST) Tech Hub and Green Enterprise Solutions in hosting a virtual...

Broadband policy to be implemented this year

7 months ago - 16 June 2020 | Technology

The ministry of information communication and technology (MICT) will ensure the implementation of the National Broadband Policy and its implementation action plan for telecommunications operators...

How secure are your [email protected]$w0rds?

9 months ago - 24 April 2020 | Technology

From a business perspective, one of the top risks to address with home users right now are bad password practices, such as using weak passwords...

Latest News

Different, but just as exciting!

29th of January 10:00 | Education

For 82 inquisitive children, the big day finally arrived! The start of school at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).With an entirely different programme under...

Start the year on the...

29th of January 09:29 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesThe new year is upon us and brings new energy and opportunity for us to put in place or relook our financial...

Roots delivers first apples

29th of January 09:00 | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

SA u-turn on Ivermectin brings...

16 minutes ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] South African medicines regulatory body’s announcement on Wednesday that it will permit limited compassionate and controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19...

‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ -...

31 minutes ago | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 28 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Potential Covid-19 drug under the...

1 day - 28 January 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] local production of an anti-parasitic drug hailed as a potential game changing therapy for Covid-19 has been abruptly halted in Namibia in...

Michael ‘Maestro’ Beukes stel boek...

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die skrywer Michael Beukes is in Windhoek gebore en getoë en het nog altyd gehoop om ’n positiewe verskil in mense se lewens te maak.Michael...

Art auction on Saturday

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Definition Art hosts an art auction at The Village Opera House this Saturday, with well-known artists like Nambowa Malua, Hage Nasheotwalwa, Michelle Isaak, Elizebeth Shinana...

Load More