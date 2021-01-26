Exciting new opportunities for FemTech
The project responds to three key focus areas, namely entrepreneurship and supporting small and medium enterprises; supporting gender equality and females in business; and supporting innovation and technology as a key contributor to economic development.
Project activities start in January and run through December 2021, and bring together a community of inspirational female entrepreneurs and business owners.
Three individual female entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive extensive business development, incubation and mentorship support to help grow their businesses. In addition, each of the participants will have the opportunity to attend one international entrepreneurship event.
“Although Namibian development plans make mention of developing technology and entrepreneurship as well as gender equality, there are few projects catering specifically for the needs of female founders in the tech innovation space. This project provides an opportunity to combine these three aspects and make a meaningful impact in Namibia’s female technology entrepreneurship ecosystem,” says Chantal Claassen, chief operations officer of Dololo.
The aim of the project is to identify, mentor and promote the female entrepreneurs while connecting them to the French innovation ecosystem. The female entrepreneurs will be able to develop their businesses through three main aspects, namely Business development and incubation at DoBox; international travel and mentorship; and connecting to the French innovation community.
FemTech is a project focused on finding those hidden gems; progressive and inspiring female entrepreneurs seeking to develop their tech business and take it to the next level. Through various events, activities, and social media strategies, DoBox hopes to reach Female tech entrepreneurs all over Namibia.
Female business owners and entrepreneurs are encouraged to reach out to Dololo at [email protected] or contact the French embassy. Seasoned business owners can also get involved by participating in the incubation and mentorship programme and can contact Chantal Claassen at 081 559 8218.