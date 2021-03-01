Exercise is not just about exercise

01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Titus Mwahafa

2021 seems to be continuing much in the same vein as 2020 ended; restrictions and Covid-19 still looming large for Namibia and globally.
Thankfully there is a ray of light in the form of schools having reopened. Children of all ages are back where they belong – at school, with their friends, peers and teachers; laughing, running, jumping, learning and trying to hold onto some normality, which has been missing for such a long time.
This academic aspect is essential for children, but ‘remote learning’ and ‘online learning’ took care of that. What is missing is games, playing, interaction, sports and teamwork – all essential parts of a child’s education to ensure they become fully-formed, well-adjusted adults.
It’s not just sports. It’s the interaction with other children and teenagers.
Sports, physical exercise and games don’t just burn off surplus energy, they teach youngsters valuable life lessons; lessons that they cannot learn in a classroom.
This is why it is essential to get them running, playing and moving, all whilst socially distancing and adhering to Covid regulations.
The ministry [of education] has realised the importance of physical education and school sports, and has joined forces with German Development Cooperation (GIZ) to ensure that physical education and sports become an integral part of pupils overall education again.
We only have to look at ourselves and the sports we played or the games we engaged in with our friends and peers. We learned about sharing, teamwork, victory as well as failure. In fact, all the things we value in adults when interacting that are not purely academic, are learned through games and sports and by engaging with each other.
This is something that has to mostly be done in person and is difficult to teach, nurture and develop over Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
A football game cannot be won by one player alone, even if you are the star-striker. They need their teammates to assist in scoring goals. If you win, you celebrate together and when you lose you commiserate together and see how you can do better next time.
Processing wins and losses, motivating yourself and teammates is essential to growing up. Whether it is in a formalised sports setting or just informally playing games.
Through the Sport for Development in Africa regional project with the education ministry as well as the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, the Integrated Physical Education and School Sports (IPESS) programme was created to emphasize the importance of games and sports for learners. It has to be said, for all learners, irrespective of their level of ability or talent.
That is why the IPESS programme is being rolled out throughout the nation, to more than 2000 schools in all 14 regions, starting at primary level all the way through to secondary school.
This long-term project will see a new generation of children participating, learning and growing through physical education in one form or another. Their teachers will be given the necessary training, manuals and become champions of physical exercise to motivate and develop their pupils.
The all-round development of the learners will give them qualities they need to succeed as adults, not to mention keeping them away from certain illicit temptations and bad habits that can derail a youngster’s future.
Together we can make the kids embrace physical education and school sports and make them; learn, go and grow!
*Titus Mwahafa is the Advisor: Sport for Development in Africa of the GIZ.

