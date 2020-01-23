Exercise-wise in today’s world

Will converting a room into a gym lower my home’s value?

23 January 2020 | Life Style

With the rising cost of living, many struggle to find room in the budget for a gym membership. One way around this, is to convert one of your rooms into a gym space. Not only could this save you some much-needed cash, it also holds the potential to increase the value of the home.
According to Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, a well-designed gym space could set a home apart – especially within the luxury market.
“While well-designed gym spaces hold the potential to increase the home’s appeal thereby increasing a home’s value, poorly fitted workout rooms will achieve the opposite, drastically lowering the value of a home,” Goslett cautions.
To work out whether the gym space will increase or decrease the home’s value, homeowners should consider various factors. The first of which is whether there is space within the home to use for this purpose.
“In many cases, an additional bedroom or office space is likely to offer more appeal than a gym room will offer. However, if the home already has ample bedrooms and a study space, then converting the room into a gym will be a value-adding decision.”
For those who do not have the space, there is always the option to convert a room into a gym and then simply stage it as a bedroom or office when it later becomes time to sell. In situations such as these, Goslett warns that it becomes even more important to safeguard against any wear and tear that might result from using the space as a gym.

Points to ponder
“To save themselves the expense of costly repairs when it comes time to sell, homeowners should consider things such as flooring and adequate ventilation. Heavy gym equipment and weights could scuff or dent the flooring, so it is advisable to put down rubber matting to protect against this. Poorly ventilated rooms are also likely to develop an unpleasant odour over time. Homeowners should, therefore, consider installing an air-conditioning unit in this room,” Goslett recommends.
As a final piece of advice, he suggests that homeowners consult a local real estate advisor to find out whether an exercise space will have any effect on the value of the home.
“Real estate advisors will know about previous sales within the suburb and can, therefore, advise on whether a renovation such as this will increase or decrease the appeal of the home. Especially for those who know they are going to sell within the next few years, I would recommend speaking to a real estate practitioner before going ahead with this conversion,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

A coat of excellence

1 month - 11 December 2019 | Life Style

An elated Hugo Nell was announced as the winner of the N$50 000 cash prize in NEO Paint’s Paint Namibia a Different Colour competition. The...

Four quick cleaning hacks

1 month - 11 December 2019 | Life Style

We’re officially in the jolliest time of the year. As we countdown the days until Christmas, we start preparing for all the holiday festivities which...

Home safety measures your child needs to know

1 month - 09 December 2019 | Life Style

The long December school holidays are in full swing, which means that some older children might be spending a few hours alone at home while...

Wanneer God praat

2 months ago - 21 November 2019 | Life Style

Yolanda Nel “Ek was besig om ’n lyn te verf en elke keer as iemand my onderbreek en ek opkyk, het ek my plek verloor....

Take the ultimate listing photos

2 months ago - 30 October 2019 | Life Style

You don’t need to be a professional photographer to take good listing photos these days thanks to the quality of the built-in camera on most...

Helping kids cope with a move

3 months ago - 17 October 2019 | Life Style

A change in routine and lifestyle can bring about fear and anxiety in children, especially if they are not fully prepared for what is about...

Quick updates to keep your home trendy

3 months ago - 25 September 2019 | Life Style

Sellers are not the only ones who need to worry about updating their property. All homeowners ought to be updating certain features – some more...

Make your small ­bathroom look bigger

5 months ago - 25 August 2019 | Life Style

If you're trying to sell, most real estate professionals will tell you that the best rooms to update are the bathrooms. Sadly, if you have...

Where to live with the young ones

5 months ago - 18 August 2019 | Life Style

Finding a home within a good school district is an obvious search criterion for buyers with children. However, being near to your desired school is...

Avoid winter budget shockers

5 months ago - 11 August 2019 | Life Style

“While certain household expenses remain constant, others vary from month to month and from season to season. It is therefore important for homeowners to leave...

Latest News

Mahindra se Pik (me) Up...

18 hours ago | Motors

Dirk GallowitzMahindra het sopas hul Pik Up S11 met outomatiese ratkas in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel – die eerste land in die wêreld om dit te doen.Mahindra...

Don’t be a vishing victim

21 hours ago | Banking

Jacquiline PackIn the past, the physical cloning of bankcards was one of the most prevalent methods fraudsters used to steal money from bank accounts. The...

Big plans for Beatrice

21 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) promises a great year ahead, as the sports body plans to fulfil all its obligations, says national coordinator Solly...

Starting grade 1 on a...

22 hours ago | Education

There was a special hustle and bustle at the DHPS campus when the grade 1s of 2020 attended school for the first time. This year...

Exercise-wise in today’s world

22 hours ago | Life Style

With the rising cost of living, many struggle to find room in the budget for a gym membership. One way around this, is to convert...

Boost for Katutura projects

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Business

The Katutura East Constituency office handed over equipment worth N$150 000 to eight projects ranging from upholstery, laundry, catering, sewing and tailoring and welding services...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 24 January• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local...

Betty is breaking artistic chains

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Told that she would be “wasting her brain” if she decided to go into the arts, Betty Sibeso is now showing the world...

Mayor makes a move

2 days ago - 22 January 2020 | Government

Council members of the City of Windhoek (CoW) have undertaken to be more visible in the electorate.This according to new mayor Fransina Kahungu who was...

Load More