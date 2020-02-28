Exhibition tourney for amateur boxers

Funky Lab hosts event on Saturday

The Funky Lab Namibian Police (NamPol) Boxing Club hosts an exhibition boxing tournament at Funky Lab Club and Restaurant in Windhoek on Saturday.

Speaking the media yesterday, Keneth Muatara, chief inspector and head of sport and recreation at NamPol said as part of getting the youth out of the streets, they joined hands with the local recreation club to support this event. “This platform will give amateur boxers an opportunity to display their boxing skills while at the same time raising funds that will be used to host a bigger tournament later this year. The owner of Funky Lab Club and Restaurant has pledged money as well as buying our boxing club equipment that will be used by these boxers at the gym,” Muatara said.

He added that such a tournament is important as it creates opportunities for upcoming boxers to gain experience. “We view this as real development, and we would like to see more amateur fights being organised by the Namibia Boxing Federation who is tasked with this responsibility.”

Muatara, who is also a coach, encouraged amateur boxers in all the regions irrespective of affiliation to come and take advantage of the platform to display their skills when they start competing for national titles at future tournaments.

Speaking at the same event, the owner of Funky Lab Thomas ‘Tommy’ Nakasote, said the goal of organising this event is to encourage boxing stables and boxers to start fighting for national titles - something which has not happened in a long time. “We have a lot of talent but we don’t see them challenging each other for national titles, all we see these days is boxers fighting for international titles instead of first becoming national champions at home before being international champions.” – Nampa

