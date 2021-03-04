Expand our school, Dordabis parents plead

04 March 2021 | Education

Parents at Dordabis are calling for the expansion of the local school to beyond grade 7 level to make education more accessible for children at the settlement.
Dordabis Community Development Committee member Patrick Jaarsab said the lack of a secondary school forces many children to drop out of school after completing grade 7 as they cannot afford to enrol in secondary schools elsewhere.
Jaarsab said the only school at the settlement, Dordabis Primary School, only goes up to Grade 7 and thereafter learners have to do their secondary education in places like Windhoek and Rehoboth. However, only those whose families can afford to pay for transport and hostel fees, and in some cases rent, can do so. Those who cannot afford are forced to drop out of school. He thus called upon Government to upgrade the school and add grades up to grade 10 level.
“Most people here are not employed and those who are employed work on farms for salaries that cannot cover payments for hostels in towns like Windhoek. It will be very helpful if the ministry can add more grades for our kids to complete school here,” said Jaarsab.

‘No feedback’
He added that education inspectors from the Khomas Region visited the settlement in 2019 to assess the situation and promised to provide feedback, but never did.
Approached for comment, Dordabis Primary School principal Ikuaterua Katjito said the school currently has 150 learners, with 26 learners in grade 7.
He echoed Jaarsab’s sentiments, but added that although he also wishes for more grades to be added, the school itself cannot be expanded because of a lack of available land in the area. He said as is, the current school grounds are already too small and congested.
Executive director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp said the ministry is in possession of the reports of schools that require upgrades, but this will be determined by the availability of funds. “Remember if you upgrade a school, you will be required to recruit additional staff members as well,” said Steenkamp. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Driving innovation

23 hours ago | Education

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply...

Energy essay competition – enter now!

3 days ago - 03 March 2021 | Education

Grade 9 to 12 learners across the country are invited to participate in an essay writing competition under the theme “How do we best develop...

Full steam ahead for O&L’s TAP

3 days ago - 02 March 2021 | Education

Building on the success of more than a decade, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group’s Talent Attraction Programme (TAP) is in full swing.The purpose of...

Namibia’s link to Loudima severed for now

3 days ago - 02 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] has financially withdrawn from its support of the beleaguered Loudima Institute for Technical and Vocational Training partnership in the Congo and the...

Exercise is not just about exercise

4 days ago - 01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Titus Mwahafa2021 seems to be continuing much in the same vein as 2020 ended; restrictions and Covid-19 still looming large for Namibia and...

Get your educational booklets here!

4 days ago - 01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Zone and Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) will once again print and distribute educational booklets for pre-primary pupils, as well as grades 1,...

Good news for three Khomas schools

1 week ago - 26 February 2021 | Education

The Khomas Regional Council, along with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture handed over new infrastructure to three schools in Windhoek earlier this week.The...

Special education protocols non-existent

1 week ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

Namibia has no protocols in place to identify, diagnose and support learners with special education needs (LSEN), a report on the Namibian Examination and Assessment...

Big day for ALI

1 week ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation and the African Leadership Institute (ALI) recently celebrated the 100th group of leaders who completed their training and received...

A dream becomes a reality

1 week ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

Green Enterprise Solutions shared that one of its longest-serving employees, Emilia Hangula, has earned her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education through the Institute of Open Learning...

Latest News

RCC employees sent home

16 hours ago | Business

Over 60 employees of the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) were on Thursday sent home after being denied access to their rented offices, which is owned...

Cycle away on Saturday

17 hours ago | Sports

The Nedbank National XCM Championships take place at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday (6 March 2021) – an event that is very...

Don’t just acknowledge…celebrate women in...

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilana ErasmusMarch 8th is International Women’s Day – the one day in a year that women, their accomplishments and contributions to life, society...

Driving innovation

23 hours ago | Education

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply...

Security company sued for shooting...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] High Court judge this week gave the greenlight for a lawsuit to continue in which two shooting victims are suing Shilimela Security...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Shoozi wins first round in...

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Sports

The first tournament in Nedbank for Autism Series 2021 took place at the Omeya Golf Club recently, with excited spectators who got to witness golf...

Marketing your home in the...

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Life Style

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means that our lives have become increasingly digital. Now more than ever, sellers will need to ensure that their listing...

Win with Agribank’s selfie competition!

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Society

Hileni Namwandi (26) of Omuntele in the Oshikoto region won a N$10 000 voucher in Agribank’s first round of their women and youth loan scheme...

Load More