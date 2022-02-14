Expect further fuel price hikes

14 February 2022 | Energy

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, said the expectation that fuel prices will rise this year, is his biggest concern.
He mentioned this as his first priority of the year at an informal breakfast meeting with journalists in the capital last week.
“Fuel prices will probably increase by at least 26% in the next six months. This will put even more pressure on consumers. Not only is the economy affected, but also the private sector’s economic activities,” he warned.
Alweendo emphasised that although fuel prices are regulated in Namibia, the price still depends on foreign prices of suppliers importing fuel.
Fuel suppliers communicate with the ministry about the fixed prices and when Namibia’s fuel prices lead to losses for them, the local price is adjusted to recover losses. In addition, there is a series of levies that are applicable to the price of diesel and petrol in Namibia.
Alweendo says it is necessary to review the levies again. These include a levy for the Road Accident Fund (MVAF), the Road Fund Administration (RFA), the National Energy Fund (NEF), fuel tax and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) - a state-owned enterprise for oil exploration, exploitation and development.

On oil
Namcor owns 10% of an exploration project that, together with partners Shell and QatarEnergy, recently announced the discovery of easily refined light oil in the sea near Lüderitz. However, Alweendo says of the discovery: “It will not reduce the price of fuel. That’s not how it works.”
Even if the joint venture discovers enough oil for commercial exploitation with their second borehole now being drilled, issues such as quantity, quality and market would still dominate production decisions, he said.
Even in the case of Angola, the government subsidizes fuel prices with money they earn from exporting oil, he said.
Exploration drilling in the ocean is very expensive, with a single borehole costing up to US$75 million, he said.
In Namibia's case, the Graff-1 borehole - where the oil was discovered - is deep, which increases drilling costs and will consequently have an impact on production costs, according to Alweendo.
He added that he expects to focus on the progress of Namibia's plans to produce green hydrogen.
“The synthetic fuel industry is still young and we are now negotiating with the chosen bidder on legally binding agreements, to ensure services and equipment come from within Namibia, where possible. There is also a skills challenge. We need to expand skills and therefore include higher education institutions such as Unam and Nust in our project,”.
Alweendo said both oil and renewable energy such as green hydrogen will be promoted in Namibia.
“The transition to renewable energy must be fair and should not hurt our economy. Fossil fuels can help us with the transition,” he said. - [email protected]

