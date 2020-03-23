Expensive toilets for two constituencies

The Windhoek Municipality handed over 25 communal toilets – three to Sonderwater in the Katutura East Constituency and 22 in the Khomasdal Constituency – costing N$15 million as part of provisional services in the informal settlements.

At the event Mayor Fransina Kahungu said that the National Sanitation Strategy’s mission is to provide acceptable, affordable and sustainable sanitation services for Namibian households with minimal impact on the environment.

“Providing secured, sufficient and sustainable sanitation for many residents living in towns and cities cannot be overemphasised. Although research indicates that 14% of citizens in urban areas practice open defecation as compared to 77% in rural areas, the lack of basic needs is particularly acute in the urban context, where high population density makes a lack of adequate sanitation unpleasant, unhealthy and unsafe.”

Kahungu said that defecation has negative effects on the public’s health as evidenced by the outbreak of Hepatitis E declared by the ministry of health and social services on 14 December 2017 with the Samora Machel and Moses Garoeb constituencies being the most affected areas. “The recent worldwide coronavirus outbreak has added to the health challenges of Windhoek city,” she added.

Deputy Mayor Ian Subasubani said that the communal toilets will help improve the living conditions of the residents.

A community leader of Sonderwater, Erna Nowases, said she has lived in the area since 1999 and during that time there was no water or communal toilets. She said that the area is very dark and defecation was done in the bush, which is not safe. “We are very happy to get these toilets, but I don’t know if the three communal toilets will be enough since there are a large number of people living here,” Nowases said. – Nampa



