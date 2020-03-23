Expensive toilets for two constituencies

23 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The Windhoek Municipality handed over 25 communal toilets – three to Sonderwater in the Katutura East Constituency and 22 in the Khomasdal Constituency – costing N$15 million as part of provisional services in the informal settlements.
At the event Mayor Fransina Kahungu said that the National Sanitation Strategy’s mission is to provide acceptable, affordable and sustainable sanitation services for Namibian households with minimal impact on the environment.
“Providing secured, sufficient and sustainable sanitation for many residents living in towns and cities cannot be overemphasised. Although research indicates that 14% of citizens in urban areas practice open defecation as compared to 77% in rural areas, the lack of basic needs is particularly acute in the urban context, where high population density makes a lack of adequate sanitation unpleasant, unhealthy and unsafe.”
Kahungu said that defecation has negative effects on the public’s health as evidenced by the outbreak of Hepatitis E declared by the ministry of health and social services on 14 December 2017 with the Samora Machel and Moses Garoeb constituencies being the most affected areas. “The recent worldwide coronavirus outbreak has added to the health challenges of Windhoek city,” she added.
Deputy Mayor Ian Subasubani said that the communal toilets will help improve the living conditions of the residents.
A community leader of Sonderwater, Erna Nowases, said she has lived in the area since 1999 and during that time there was no water or communal toilets. She said that the area is very dark and defecation was done in the bush, which is not safe. “We are very happy to get these toilets, but I don’t know if the three communal toilets will be enough since there are a large number of people living here,” Nowases said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Air Nam continues flying

4 days ago - 19 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Air Namibia announced that while its route to Germany is on hold, inbound and outbound flights to South Africa and other countries in the region...

Property prices dampen

5 days ago - 18 March 2020 | Infrastructure

While economists believe that the decision by the Bank of Namibia to reduce the repo rate from 6.50% to 6.25% and the resultant adjustments by...

City sued

1 week ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Marc Springer Paratus has filed an injunction against the Windhoek City Council, saying it feels that its entrepreneurial freedom is being impaired and that the...

Namibia receives water support

1 week ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved close to a N$1.9 billion loan and a €3 million grant to support Namibia’s water sector support program. The...

Oanob dam under investigation

2 weeks ago - 09 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Reboth • [email protected] Residents of Rehoboth are worried after noticing cracks in the Oanob dam wall, however NamWater says it needs more data for a...

MTC wants to house homeless

3 weeks ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC has set itself the goal to provide affordable housing for the homeless.According to MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo, the company plans to build 270 apartments...

No 5G for capital … yet

3 weeks ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] request to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications and the City of Windhoek for a 5G network connectivity...

Slight revenue increase for ECB

3 weeks ago - 26 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) has recorded a 3.6% revenue increase from N$86.3 million in the 2017/18 financial year to N$89.4 million in the 2018/19...

081Every1 expands

3 weeks ago - 25 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC today announced the completion of phase one of the N$1 billion 081Every1 network project and the commencement of phase two.The project was officially launched...

Millions for electrification

1 month - 21 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The City Council has decided to answer to the call of its residents by investing N$14 million, for the electrification of about one thousand two...

Latest News

15 tons of e-waste recycled...

18 hours ago | Local News

NamiGreen and MultiChoice Zambia made history when a truck full of e-waste arrived in Windhoek from Zambia earlier this month.The two companies started discussions to...

Customer quantities limited…

18 hours ago | Health

In response to calls to refrain from excessive purchasing and stockpiling goods as it intensifies its efforts to contain the coronavirus, Dis-Chem has advised that...

Global health emergency efforts ratcheted...

19 hours ago | Health

Rome • Alexandria SageGlobal emergency efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic ratcheted up Monday with more nations and cities imposing extraordinary lockdowns, as the death...

E-health solutions can improve healthcare...

19 hours ago | Health

Kehad SnydewelIn the last few weeks, Namibia – just like the rest of the world – has come to face an uncertain future.The Covid-19 virus...

Pro-active employee engagement key

20 hours ago | Opinion

Stephanie ViljoenCovid-19’s arrival in Namibia turned the country upside down, with emergency measures announced and implemented to prevent the spread of the virus within the...

Isolasie-eenheid walg

21 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] foto’s van die haaglike omstandighede waaronder 35 Namibiërs hulself tans by die Greiters konferensiesentrum in isolasie bevind, doen sedert Saterdag ná hul...

Expensive toilets for two constituencies

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The Windhoek Municipality handed over 25 communal toilets – three to Sonderwater in the Katutura East Constituency and 22 in the Khomasdal Constituency – costing...

Going green at Gobabis correctional...

22 hours ago | Agriculture

Nearly a year after the construction of the Gobabis correctional facility hydroponics project greenhouse, the project continues to thrive.According to Senior Superintendent of the Gobabis...

New note to celebrate independence

22 hours ago | Banking

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) on Saturday launched a commemorative N$30 banknote in celebration of the country’s 30th Independence Day celebrations. The launch took place...

Load More