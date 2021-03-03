Experience Figaro – online!

03 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

After concluding The Voice Masterclasses classical music development workshop, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Music Ensemble hosted and recorded the well-known Marriage of Figaro in Windhoek last week.
The Marriage of Figaro is a four-act comic opera composed in 1786 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
“The production is one of Mozart’s most frequently performed operas and tells how servants Figaro and Susanna succeed in getting married, foiling their employer Count Almaviva's efforts to seduce Susanna – all while teaching him a lesson in infidelity,” said Namibia Music Ensemble founder, Galilei Njembo.
Njembo, accompanied by soloists Justin Antony, Janice van Rooy, Natasha Ndjiharine, Glaucio Ngaca, and Trudy Gertze, captivated the invited audience, accompanied by pianist Retha-Louise Hofmeyr and string trio, Jürgen Kriess, Deborah Haindongo, and Amy Aring.
One of Namibia’s most renowned art directors, Sandy Rudd, who has been in the performing arts industry for four decades, said: “My heart was full of love to see such committed young Namibians doing what they love with so much passion. Njembo is an enabler and is doing a great job with opera and contemporary music, and thanks to the Bank for sponsoring him.”

Weekend premier
The concert, recorded on the night, premiere online on Friday (5 March 2021) at 19:00 on Webtickets.com.na for N$50. Upon receipt of payment, the purchaser will receive a private link to watch the one-hour concert.
Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody, wished Njembo and his team all the best. “This online concert is a first for Bank Windhoek and the Namibia Music Ensemble and we would like to encourage people to purchase tickets to watch the show themselves.
Following the premiere date, tickets will still be available for purchase until 31 March 2021.

Similar News

 

Classical Music Festival – enjoy online!

1 day - 02 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) hosts its Classical Music Festival – the first concert of the year – next Saturday (13 March), giving talented...

Ongano opens at Omba

2 days ago - 01 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Ongano – Ileni Pamwe, a project of visual artists, opens at the Omba Gallery of the Namibia Craft Centre this evening.The Ileni Pamwe Project is...

Chill with Windhoek Express

6 days ago - 25 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

‘Powerful, with exceptionally mastered techniques’

1 week ago - 24 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Triennial received 277 submissions of which 96 are from the capital, while the remaining 181 are from artists around the country. The...

Eerste rolprent vir nuwe Namibiese maatskappy

1 week ago - 22 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Bosman Films, ’n nuwelingmaatskappy in die plaaslike filmbedryf, sê dat pre-produksie vir hulle eerste film, Woestynpsalm – ’n vollengte Afrikaanse rolprent, onlangs begin het.Die maatskappy...

EES going big against GBV

2 weeks ago - 17 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

While Covid has changed the world, gender-based violence (GBV) in especially developing countries has been exacerbated since women are now more enclosed by the protective...

Classical music in Masterclass spotlight

2 weeks ago - 12 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Music Ensemble with the support of Bank Windhoek hosts a music development workshop in the capital from Tuesday, 16 to Tuesday, 23 February...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 11 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Showmax – for free!

3 weeks ago - 09 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Providing more content for Premium subscribers at no cost – DStv Premium subscribers can now enjoy the best streaming international series and movies via Showmax...

‘Biertjies’ sorg vir plesiertjies!

3 weeks ago - 09 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die Suid-Afrikaanse sanger Corné Pretorius het die afgelope paar maande vele aanhangers gewerf met sy debuut-liedjies “Vuur en Vlam”, “Vergewe My” en “Halfvol” –drie in...

Latest News

Marketing your home in the...

4th of March 10:49 | Life Style

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means that our lives have become increasingly digital. Now more than ever, sellers will need to ensure that their listing...

Win with Agribank’s selfie competition!

4th of March 10:41 | Society

Hileni Namwandi (26) of Omuntele in the Oshikoto region won a N$10 000 voucher in Agribank’s first round of their women and youth loan scheme...

Expand our school, Dordabis parents...

1 hour ago | Education

Parents at Dordabis are calling for the expansion of the local school to beyond grade 7 level to make education more accessible for children at...

Sioka in hot water over...

1 hour ago | Youth

Windhoek • [email protected] clock is ticking for child welfare minister Doreen Sioka who has less than a month left to present a detailed action plan...

Youth discuss youthful matters

1 hour ago | Events

After conducting a pre-week engagement to gauge challenges facing the youth of the Mix Informal Settlement, the #BeFree Movement hosted its Battle of the Sexes...

Take a (weekday) break

22 hours ago | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it will be running its 70% Independence discount during weekdays in March 2021 in commemoration of Namibia's 31st Independence...

Levelling the playing field

22 hours ago | Technology

Paratus Namibia announced that it has signed its first “Fibre Open Access” agreement, onboarding Africa Online as a client.This is the first of many deals...

Experience Figaro – online!

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

After concluding The Voice Masterclasses classical music development workshop, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Music Ensemble hosted and recorded the well-known Marriage of...

NASP ranking shoot done and...

1 day - 03 March 2021 | Sports

The second National Archery in the Schools Programme (NASP) ranking shoot for the year was hosted at Vegkop (Windhoek High School) last weekend.This was a...

Load More