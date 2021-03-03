Experience Figaro – online!

Performing The Marriage of Figaro are classical soloists Galilei Njembo (far right), followed by Glaucio Ngaca, Justin Antony, Natasha Ndjiharine, Trudy Gertze, and Janice van Rooy. Photo contributed

After concluding The Voice Masterclasses classical music development workshop, in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Music Ensemble hosted and recorded the well-known Marriage of Figaro in Windhoek last week.

The Marriage of Figaro is a four-act comic opera composed in 1786 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

“The production is one of Mozart’s most frequently performed operas and tells how servants Figaro and Susanna succeed in getting married, foiling their employer Count Almaviva's efforts to seduce Susanna – all while teaching him a lesson in infidelity,” said Namibia Music Ensemble founder, Galilei Njembo.

Njembo, accompanied by soloists Justin Antony, Janice van Rooy, Natasha Ndjiharine, Glaucio Ngaca, and Trudy Gertze, captivated the invited audience, accompanied by pianist Retha-Louise Hofmeyr and string trio, Jürgen Kriess, Deborah Haindongo, and Amy Aring.

One of Namibia’s most renowned art directors, Sandy Rudd, who has been in the performing arts industry for four decades, said: “My heart was full of love to see such committed young Namibians doing what they love with so much passion. Njembo is an enabler and is doing a great job with opera and contemporary music, and thanks to the Bank for sponsoring him.”



Weekend premier

The concert, recorded on the night, premiere online on Friday (5 March 2021) at 19:00 on Webtickets.com.na for N$50. Upon receipt of payment, the purchaser will receive a private link to watch the one-hour concert.

Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody, wished Njembo and his team all the best. “This online concert is a first for Bank Windhoek and the Namibia Music Ensemble and we would like to encourage people to purchase tickets to watch the show themselves.

Following the premiere date, tickets will still be available for purchase until 31 March 2021.