Expert quells BIG myths

22 February 2022 | Social Issues

An economics professor on Monday bust a number of myths he said are used to argue against a universal income grant (BIG) in Namibia.
Professor Michael Samson, Research Director at the Economic Policy Research Institute (EPRI, South Africa), spoke at a media conference hosted by the Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia on Monday.
The BIG coalition has proposed this grant as a national effort to reduce poverty.
Samson said “initial estimates indicate that a modest BIG can halve poverty and cut extreme poverty by two-thirds or more. The global response to the pandemic indicates that more universal social grants offer the most effective remedy.”
The first myth he tackled was the argument of affordability. Samson said BIG should be viewed as a “crucial tool for economic recovery.”
“The cost depends on a number of factors, including the benefit size, and how delivery interacts with other grants and the financing approach. The important cost is not the gross cost but the net cost—after factoring in the recovery through the tax system. The overall tax burden is entirely determined by how much money is finally redistributed from net-payers to net recipients. Previous costing exercises suggest that the cost of a universal BIG would fall in a range of 1 to 4 percent of GDP. Namibia has additional tax capacity to cover the cost of the BIG.”

Myth number two: targeted versus universal
The BIG coalition has called for a universal monthly grant for all Namibians aged 18-65 of N$500 per month, rather than an ineffective targeted approach.
Professor Samson confirmed that: “Universalism builds national solidarity and social cohesion. Targeting always excludes many of the poorest and itself is an expensive and wasteful exercise for government and people. Basic income is the best way to reach all of the poor and vulnerable—with no exclusion (e.g., old age pension).”
Samson added: “A universal shock like Covid-19 affects nearly all of us. Universal approaches minimise perverse incentives and strengthen employment and economic growth. Universal approaches build political support for sustainability. It provides dignity and strengthens self-esteem. BIG improves tax morality—by including everyone in the fiscal system.”
Professor Samson took the case of the ‘Mauritian Miracle’ as an example of how welfare grants reinforce social cohesion and facilitate economic reforms that promote pro-poor growth.
A half-century ago, Mauritius had a poverty profile like the world’s poorest countries. Today, it has one of the lowest poverty rates in the developing world, and some of the highest growth rates over the past several decades. Social protection in Mauritius enabled a restructuring of the economy onto an export-led high growth path.

Myth number three: BIG breeds laziness
Dozens international BIG case studies have found that the recipients of BIG were four times more interested in launching a new business than their counterparts who did not receive the grant.
The Otjivero BIG Pilot is a case in point whereby BIG demonstrated economic impacts. “The rate of those (above the age of 15) engaged in income-generating activities increased from 44% to 55%. Average indebtedness fell from N$1 215 to N$772 between November 2007 and November 2008. Savings and investment increased during that period, reflected in the increasing ownership of large livestock, small livestock and poultry,” Professor Samson said.
The BIG coalition has underlined that the grant’s intention is to provide enough to cover the basic cost of living so people don’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from. It will not deter people from looking for work as it is very little money. Research shows that an increase in income also increases people’s capacity to look for work and also increases their chances of finding work. BIG would therefore not only be a safety net but it would be more like a springboard for people to find jobs and earn money.

Myth number four: Universal BIG is bad for the economy.
While BIG has a specific social purpose of reducing poverty, it is also associated with economic growth impacts, making it crucial for economic recovery element.
Professor Samson: “BIG will stimulate the economy as it increases buying power, allowing people to become consumers of locally produced basic goods. This spillover occurs to the local economy through the rise in demand including a decline in poverty and a rise in employment.”
Social grants provide not only a short-term fiscal stimulus but also a long-term increase in microeconomic (household) productivity.
A study found that for every 1% of GDP increase in social protection cash transfer payments, GDP increases by about 1.53% after one quarter.
Microeconomic growth for households occurred through preventing the loss of productive capital; accumulating productive assets; increasing innovation and risk taking in the livelihoods of poor households; increasing investment in education, health, nutrition and increasing labour force participation.
Research by the Brookings Institution and the Reserve Bank of Australia has also found that a higher cash flow to the poorest enhances economic growth and lowers unemployment, while a higher cash flow to the rich boosts savings but constrains economic growth.

