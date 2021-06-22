Exploration likely to petrify elephants

International scientists stunned at ReconAfrica project

22 June 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank Steffen

Last Sunday, Mathew Taylor reported in The Guardian on the continued search for gas and oil by the Canadian company ReconAfrica in Kavango East and West as well as the Zambezi region of Namibia, along with the Okavango Delta in Botswana.
According to his report, New oilfield in African wilderness threatens lives of 130 000 elephants, environmentalists are citing their concerned about the possible destruction of the regional ecosystem with its fauna and flora, and also about the impact on the local population.
“It is incomprehensible that ReconAfrica's hunt for fossil fuels is continuing,” Taylor quotes the president of the organisation Global March for Elephants & Rhinos, Rosemary Alles.
Alles is a former NASA scientist and internationally acclaimed specialist in computer science, geographic information systems and a software engineer for astronomical observatories. “Less than 450 000 elephants survive in Africa; 130 000 of them have established this region as their home and now the disgusting plans of ReconAfrica are putting these animals in direct danger,” the scientist is further quoted as saying.
Alles and the Nigerian environmental activist and director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Nnimmo Bassey (he is also chairman of Oilwatch Africa) agree that exploration projects with their background noise and vibrations inevitably lead to the animals migrating away from this last remaining habitat, making them even more likely to fall prey to poachers. Furthermore, given the noise, the animals would no longer be able to protect themselves from impending danger because they are deprived of the opportunity to communicate.
Annette Hübschle and Sophie Rathmell made similar statements on the South African investigative platform “Daily Maverick” under the title “Canadian firm ReconAfrica’s quest for Namibian oil and gas poses seismic risk to elephant behavior”.
Both are researchers at the University of Cape Town and based their report on studies by researchers such as Caitlin O'Connor-Rodwell. They concluded that seismic surveys had a disruptive effect on elephants. This is based on the fact that the pachyderms themselves use seismic waves as a communication medium.
Earlier this year scientists were studying unexplained elephant deaths (especially in Botswana), which had been rampant for some time, saying this was likely due to an increase in certain toxic algae. This algae developed in the water holes as a result of global warming.

Exploration likely to petrify elephants

