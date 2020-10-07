Exposed – how corona left the restaurant industry

The El Barrio restaurant in Windhoek launched the “You Left Us Naked” calendar last weekend. According to co-owner Cecilia Bermúdez Horsten, the aim of the calendar is to draw attention to the consequences of the corona pandemic for the restaurant industry. “In addition, sales should generate income for our employees,” she said. According to her, all employees voluntarily participated in the project and can be seen in the calendar during various restaurant processes without clothes. “This calendar reminds us all that the coronavirus doesn't care what each of us looks like. Our insecurities do not help us when we try to save our livelihood,” she said. Photos Houghi Marais

