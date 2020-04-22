Fabric donation to boost local face mask production

Trade minister Lucia Lipumbu, handed over bags of fabric to small businesses yesterday. The material, worth N$40 000, is to be distributed to selected seamstresses across the country to ensure the production of approximately 25 000 face masks. According to Lipumbu, the fabric comes from the warehouse of her ministry, since textiles are sometimes also needed for other projects. Government wants to be proactive and allow face masks to be made locally. She said there could be a need for masks after the lockdown period. The masks required for this would have to meet the technical standards of the Namibian Institute for Standards (NSI). The recipients will also have to adhere to the relevant guidelines during production in order to be able to sell them. Photo: Steffi Balzar

