Fabric donation to boost local face mask production

22 April 2020 | Society

Trade minister Lucia Lipumbu, handed over bags of fabric to small businesses yesterday. The material, worth N$40 000, is to be distributed to selected seamstresses across the country to ensure the production of approximately 25 000 face masks. According to Lipumbu, the fabric comes from the warehouse of her ministry, since textiles are sometimes also needed for other projects. Government wants to be proactive and allow face masks to be made locally. She said there could be a need for masks after the lockdown period. The masks required for this would have to meet the technical standards of the Namibian Institute for Standards (NSI). The recipients will also have to adhere to the relevant guidelines during production in order to be able to sell them. Photo: Steffi Balzar

Similar News

 

Gesoek: Namibë se beste wors

1 day - 21 April 2020 | Society

Dis weer daardie tyd van die jaar wanneer Shoprite en Checkers saam met die Namibiese Sjefsvereniging opsoek is na jou beste wors vir die jaarlikse...

Food parcels for the destitute

1 week ago - 14 April 2020 | Society

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated food parcels to 200 families living in Okahandja Park and the Tobias Hainyeko constituency last week.According to Namdia’s spokesperson Beverley...

Donations for the most vulnerable

2 weeks ago - 08 April 2020 | Society

Following a rapid assessment conducted in Windhoek, approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs, while various...

Donate now!

2 weeks ago - 08 April 2020 | Society

The recent declaration of a lockdown in the Khomas and Erongo regions has led to the cancellation of numerous educational, corporate and industrial blood donation...

NAMBTS needs you now!

3 weeks ago - 27 March 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS) has had to ration and reduce blood supplied to banks and hospitals across the country.This is due to...

Goethe, NSS closed for now

1 month - 19 March 2020 | Society

The Namibia Scientific Society (NSS) and Goethe-Institut Namibia (pictured) have announced that their offices will be closed to the public for the next 30 days,...

Go colour crazy for CAN

2 months ago - 12 February 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s annual Spray a Thon 2020 starts on Saturday, 29 February 2020 in Windhoek and Swakopmund and runs for the entire...

For our children

2 months ago - 10 February 2020 | Society

Wilderness Safaris Namibia through their “Children in the Wilderness” community support programme, donated toys and food to the childhood cancer interim home (CHICA), a project...

Roaring support for CHICA

2 months ago - 10 February 2020 | Society

The Henties Bay Lions Club donated groceries to the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) Children Fighting Cancer (CHICA) programme. Children receiving treatment are accommodated for...

National Cancer Outreach Programme activated

2 months ago - 27 January 2020 | Society

1 027. This is the record number of Namibians who will be screened for free thanks to the 2020 National Cancer Outreach Programme (NCOP) of...

Latest News

Jude delivers essentials to your...

23rd of April 10:41 | Banking

Leaving home to get groceries and essentials has become a daunting task. However, Bank Windhoek customers can now stay in their homes while the new...

'n Burger in die tyd...

51 minutes ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Burger is die spreekwoordelike comfort food en tydens ’n inperking, wat meer het mens nodig?Vir maande dreig ons al om The Wolfshack...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Praktiese...

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

Wie hou nie van pasta nie? Dié macaronigereg kan vinnig opgedis word en waarborg om die gesin se mae vol te kry. Bestanddele:1 pak (500...

Support for vulnerable communities

18 hours ago | Social Issues

NamPower donated water tanks, toilets and sanitisers valued at N$2.5 million to informal settlements countrywide in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19. Handing...

Stay in, stay entertained!

18 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

On Friday Namibians are in for a treat when The Goethe-Institut Namibia in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, host a Facebook online streaming performance featuring acclaimed...

A new chapter in the...

19 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Desmond NikanorThere is an adage that says “retirement is not closing the book, it is just a brand new chapter”.This saying is especially...

Dishwashing liquid for Havana

20 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] P Creations CC recently donated dishwashing liquid to the community of Havana informal settlement in Windhoek. The fairly new local manufacturer of...

Food assistance for children living...

21 hours ago | Local News

Thirty-five households with children living on the streets in the Omaheke region recently received food assistance from the regional division of gender equality, poverty eradication...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Kits-klapperkoekies

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Wanneer jou soethappie-voorraad begin min lyk, kan jy dié maklike resep met net drie bestanddele binne ’n japtrap voorberei.Bestanddele:½ k (125 ml) kondensmelk1 t (5...

Load More