Face-to-face lectures not an option

07 April 2020 | Education

Executive Director in the ministry of higher education, training and innovation, Alfred van Kent, said the usual learning of face-to-face for students at tertiary institutions is not an option under the current circumstances of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Van Kent said this in Windhoek on Tuesday at the Covid-19 Information Centre on the impact and measures universities and colleges around the country have taken in regard to conducting lectures.
He said the ministry has been engaging public and private universities to inquire on steps universities have taken to resume learning to ensure students complete the 2020 academic year. Some institutions have already started with teaching through online platforms.
He said universities should develop and upload information on their systems to enable their students to access learning information from wherever they are and communicate with their lecturers. “If we upload this information on the systems then students can access them from wherever they are, be it in urban or rural areas, but we need to consider who can access this information.”
NUST Centre for Open and Lifelong Learning Director, Delvaline Möwes who spoke at the same event, said the university currently has a population of 12 800 registered students and it conducted a survey which shows that 93% of students have active eLearning accounts and 50% are still active since the lockdown.
Unam Information and Communication Technology Head of Department and Senior Lecturer, Maggy Beukes-Amiss, said the university has been doing online learning for years; since 2016 all distance students have been learning online and in 2018, over 70% of students have been using the same platform. “Therefore, online learning is not something new to the university and its students as most students are doing their assignments online which contributes to their continuous assessments,” she said. – Nampa

