Facebook insult costs N$20 000

07 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

A Mariental doctor has won a defamation suit against a man who in 2018 made public claims on Facebook accusing the doctor of manhandling an “old woman”, arrogance and medical negligence.
High Court judge Nate Ndauendapo found in favour of Dr Berit David Platt, and ordered the defendant Arnoldus “Sydney” Apols to cough up N$20 000 in damages. Apols was also labelled as “arrogant” by the judge, who in his judgment dismissed his defence that he had no other options but to post his complaints to Facebook in late 2018.
“Facebook is a powerful tool used by people such as the defendant (Apols) to defame and ruin the reputation of innocent people. The only way for those aggrieved by such malicious and defamatory posts and tweets, is to approach the courts for appropriate relief,” he said in his strongly worded judgment.
The post that is costing Apols N$20 000 was published on 6 November 2018. He admitted he was not present when the incident he described on Facebook occurred and that he described the doctor as arrogant and disrespectful based on what he had heard.
It remains on Facebook, despite the court’s order for the post to be removed and for Apols to publish a public apology on the platform.
By 7 April, a day after the judgment was made public on the online justice platform on Tuesday, the post had been shared more than 120 times, and dozens of comments, including some calling on Apols to physically attack the doctor, remained public.
Harm
Platt is the health ministry’s chief medical officer for the Hardap region.
In March 2019, he sued Apols for N$100 000.
The post accused Platt of “insulting an old woman … after you gave an injection which she said it strong and was making her dizzy (sic).”
Apols also wrote that the Mariental GP had ordered security to “push clients out of your practice” and claimed he had “heard about your irrogance (sic) and lack of respect towards your clients.”
Ndauendapo wrote in his judgment that the doctor was able to prove during the trial that Apols knew placing his allegations on Facebook would have an “instantaneous, borderless and far-reaching” impact.
The judge concluded that the continued circulation and visibility of the post caused “immense harm and damage” to the doctor’s reputation, more than two years after its publication.
During the trial, Platt told the court that in the wake of the Facebook post, he noticed a steep decline in the number of patients visiting his practice.
Ndauendapo wrote in his judgment that instead of complaining about an incident he did not personally witness, Apols could have reported the doctor to the Health and Dental Council for misconduct, which he failed to do.
“What is aggravating is the conduct of the defendant (Apols). When he testified, he was arrogant and tried to justify his post by all means. He also testified that he has no intention of removing the post despite summons being issued,” Ndauendapo said.
During the trial, Platt testified that in the wake of the Facebook post, he received threats that he would be attacked with knives. He testified that other medical professionals contacted him after the post was published, expressing concern about what was written.
Platt was represented by Frieda Schulz from Neves Legal Practitioners, while Apols’ legal representative was Tukondjeni Nanhapo of Brockerhoff & Associates.

Similar News

 

SA minsters urged to help Namibian twins Maya and...

1 week ago - 28 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] South African Democratic Alliance (DA) is pushing South African ministers of immigration and international relations to take a stand against Namibia’s refusal...

Immigration bans baby girls from Namibia

2 weeks ago - 21 March 2021 | Justice

JANA-MARI SMITHA Namibian father of three has brought an urgent appeal to the WindhoekHigh Court after immigration authorities effectively declared his newborn twindaughters stateless and...

Security company sued for shooting incident

1 month - 05 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] High Court judge this week gave the greenlight for a lawsuit to continue in which two shooting victims are suing Shilimela Security...

Bad news for same-sex married couple

1 month - 01 March 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek High Court judge on Friday handed down a defeat to a foreigner married to a Namibian citizen who wanted to be...

Ombudsman tackles CLS favouritism

1 month - 25 February 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] John Walters has launched a legal challenge against a Cabinet decision that he argues is unlawful and prejudiced in favour of Namibia’s...

August 26 embroiled in food fight

1 month - 25 February 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] defence ministry and two of its August 26 for-profit companies are suing former Windhoek mayor Matheus Shikongo and his company for breach...

Access to courts enhanced

1 month - 22 February 2021 | Justice

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab tabled the Magistrates’ Courts Amendment Bill in a bid to, among others, increase the monetary jurisdictions of magistrate’s courts last weekDausab...

GRN in legal row with bankrupt retailer

2 months ago - 03 February 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] is embroiled in a legal fight over the non-delivery of over N$1 million worth of curtains, scatter cushions and wallpaper for a...

We lost our sister and mother

3 years ago - 24 August 2017 | Justice

Family members of a woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend almost a month ago, protested outside the magistrate’s court in Rehoboth last week...

AR movement to appeal dismissal

3 years ago - 20 April 2017 | Justice

Yolanda Nel – The Affirmative Action (AR) movement suffered defeat last week when the High Court ordered illegal shack dwellers to vacate the property in...

Latest News

TPT campaign kicks off

5 minutes ago | Health

The health ministry (MoHSS) launched a countrywide TB Preventative Therapy Campaign (TPT) to increase TPT uptake in order to avoid preventable deaths amongst People Living...

Local students graduate from Talent...

18 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Three Namibian students from 60 across Africa successfully graduated from the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) after completing an intensive online course through the New York...

/Ai-/Ais to reopen later

18 hours ago | Tourism

Following flash floods earlier this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) closed its /Ai-/Ais Hot Springs and Spa.The flooding resulted in the rivers along the...

Public art to brighten the...

18 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] ENK Institute of public art’s application to install and exhibit public art at municipal public spaces has been approved.The institute aims to...

Facebook insult costs N$20 000...

22 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Mariental doctor has won a defamation suit against a man who in 2018 made public claims on Facebook accusing the doctor of...

Rent prices slip further

1 day - 06 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The FNB Residential Rental Index posted an annual contraction of 2.1% at the end of December 2020, from -0.8% recorded in December 2019. This brings...

Learning through sport

1 day - 06 April 2021 | Education

Today (6 April) is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) and within the framework of the Integrated Physical Education and School...

How frequently to do home...

2 days ago - 06 April 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the largest medium- to long-term investments many will make within their lifetime. As an appreciating asset, the value of one’s...

Picasso on sale in Namibia

2 days ago - 06 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerA painting by the world-famous artist Pablo Picasso was offered for sale at an auction in Namibia for a record starting price...

Load More