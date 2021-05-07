Facelift for Klein Windhoek transformer
07 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment
“We have been driving past this really ugly wall for so many months and then decided we should paint something over the graffiti,” they said. The two sketched a design and painted the stencils on the wall.
According to Lens, the best thing about it is “that people came over and asked us about the great, beautiful-looking work of art”.
Still, according to him, not everyone should just go out and paint any walls. “While we were painting the front, a city official asked us if we had a permit, which we didn’t. He then called his colleagues to let them know that they shouldn’t cause us any trouble because he still wanted to keep the painting on the wall,” Kat said.
In the meantime, they’re still looking for a slogan in the lines of “Keep Windhoek clean” or “Hou Namibië !na”. If you have any ideas, send it to [email protected] and your slogan could appear on the wall.
Before starting to paint, the two cleaned up the garbage that was lying around.
Unfortunately, the area is still littered, although they are trying to find a way to keep this area clean from now on. “It's important to make things beautiful. We shouldn't forget that,” Lens said.