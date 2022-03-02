Facelift for Mokuti

O&L's Mokuti Lodge is set to undergo a facelift. The lodge will be closed for between 12 and 15 months as from 22 March 2022.

O&L’s Mokuti Etosha Lodge is set for a makeover, will full renovations scheduled to take place as from later this month.

In light of this, the lodge will be closed as from 22 March 2022 for a period of twelve to 15 months for the envisioned refurbishments to be completed.

According to O&L, the renovations include completely new public areas at the lodge, reception, conferencing facilities, swimming pool area, a new boma as well as upgraded rooms for guests to enjoy.

“We are heading into exciting times, not only for our brands, but also the tourism industry, as travel begins to pick up again both in Namibia and internationally,” says Norbert Wurm, O&L Leisure Managing Director (MD).

“Having recently unveiled our revamped Midgard, we are excited for another one of our establishments to be transformed into a contemporary destination, whilst preserving its 32-year character and heritage. We want to ensure the lodge will still be at the forefront of the hospitality industry in Namibia going forward. It is with faith in our future and the future of Namibian tourism, despite the unprecedented challenges we have faced, that O&L is investing in Mokuti once again to create new realities and setting new world-class standards for our industry and country.”



Preserving a legacy

“We have a duty to preserve the legacy of this extraordinary lodge and the time was right for a major refurbishment, as it has been over three decades since it was built,” says Mokuti Etosha Lodge General Manager Etienne Fourie. “We are now ready to embark on a new chapter for Mokuti, build on our reputation as a major player in hospitality, and set new benchmarks for our industry.”

Mokuti employees will be placed at O&L Leisure’s Strand Hotel Swakopmund and Midgard during the construction period, except for key staff who will remain on site. The staff of Mokuti will also receive skills training closer to the completion of construction; in preparation for the grand reopening to comply with the new world-class experience it will offer.

“The temporary relocation of Mokuti employees provides the opportunity for them to share their skills, but most importantly, their friendliness and passion for guest satisfaction with the employees from Strand Hotel and Midgard, whilst in turn gaining skills, insight and inspiration from them, enabling everyone to grow,” Fourie concludes.

