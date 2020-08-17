Facelift for Namibia Tourism Expo

Sustainability remains in the spotlight

The 2020 Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) takes place at the SKW in the capital from 4 to 7 November 2020.

The NTE, which continues to be the biggest tourism event in the country, brings together tourism stakeholders from Namibia and neighbouring countries. Celebrating its 22nd year, the NTE is hosted by Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) under the theme “Renewable Energy”.

Given the current situation, which brought many economies to a standstill, the NTE will be hosted on a smaller scale. “However, continuity is essential at this crucial point and the expo will create a platform for the industry to brainstorm ideas to ensure that Namibia remains a sought after destination,” says NMH PR executive Maggy Mbako.

“Equally, we believe that this is the time for Southern Africa to join hands in marketing the region as a destination. Thus, this year’s expo will also see the launch of Tourism - 10 Degrees South, a campaign that is aimed at promoting Southern Africa,” she says, adding that the success of this strategy will depend on how decision-makers iron out a variety of issues, including cross-border permits.

Mbako said that as organisers, the success of the expo is measured by the quality of exhibitors and visitors. In light of this, the organisers invite and encourage members of the tourism sector and the general public to reach out to the organisers with regards to topics of discussion that can bring about revival in this important sector.

