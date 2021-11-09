Facelift for RHB’s Greenhouse Planting Project

The group of Changemakers that assisted in giving the Greenhouse Planting Project in Rehoboth a facelift. Photos contributed The Greenhouse Planting Project of Rehoboth Primary School was in dire need of assistance.

The Capricorn Group supported one of its employees’ personal volunteer initiatives which was selected as the winning entry following the launch of an internal #Changemaker competition.

The Greenhouse Planting Project of Rehoboth Primary School is a project passionately initiated and supported by Michelle Strauss from Bank Windhoek’s Capricorn Branch, who entered the project into the competition.

With a dilapidated greenhouse and a non-operational water irrigation system, the school was in dire need of assistance. The school project team expressed the need to use green produce as a source of nutrition for the 100 kids they feed daily under the feeding scheme.

As the winning entry of the internal #Changemaker competition, the Greenhouse Planting Project of Rehoboth Primary School received financial support from Capricorn Group to purchase nets, tools, seeds, irrigation pipes, and a water tank to revive the garden.

The internal competition invited all employees involved in welfare projects in their own capacity to enter and write a motivation why Capricorn Group should support their initiative. After careful consideration, the winning cause was selected based on shared same values, and winner Michelle Strauss from Bank Windhoek, a subsidiary of the Group, was able to bring the project to life again with the support of her employer.

“Thank you for the contribution made to the success of our greenhouse project,” Strauss said. “The smiles on the children’s faces in our feeding scheme were heartwarming. I know that we will not only feed the hungry children but bring hope, love, and inspiration to them. Thank you to my employer for empowering a school in my community, to educate our community that poverty should not be a hindrance to education and ultimately achieving success.”

From Capricorn’s side, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs Marlize Horn said that the group believes in being socially accountable. “We are proud to support projects that our employees support in their personal capacity as it is aligned with our brand promise to be Connectors of Positive Change. We are happy that we could make a difference to this school and the community that depends on it.”

