Facelift for Samora Machel soccer field

The soccer field in the Samora Machel constituency recently received a facelift. Photo Nampa

The Samora Machel football field got a much-needed facelift thanks to Welwitschia Construction.

The field, which is not regarded as a stadium by the City of Windhoek, attracts many spectators from especially Wanaheda, Havana, Greenwell, Goreangab and Hakahana when football matches are hosted there.

The Samora Machel Informal Settlement Soccer League hosts 18 football teams.

Welwitschia Construction, which is currently engaged in construction at Ongos Valley, came to the rescue of the league administrator in upgrading the unlevelled field as part of their social responsibilities.

Emrich Hamata, a member of the committee that runs the informal settlement league, said that negotiations with Ongos Valley to upgrade their sloppy pitch, was initiated by their administrator and coordinator. “Boma Kandjambanga, our league administrator and coordinator, approached Ongos Valley to level the ground and they agreed to do it for free.”

Hamata added that it was dangerous to play on the unlevelled pitch as players get injured when they fall, hence the decision by the Samora Machel Informal Soccer League management committee to approach the local contractor for assistance.

“We spoke to the City of Windhoek before about this field, but they never came back to us despite them sponsoring the Kasi Cup tournament,” Hamata said. – Nampa



