Fairest Chani heads to fairest France

Namibia’s reigning Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, jets off to France on Saturday, where she will be attending MIPCOM 2021 - the world's largest television market.

Chanique will be making her first appearance on the Pink Carpet on Sunday evening for the world premiere screening of Around the World in 80 Days. She will also be having a special photo call at The Harbour Station, Palais Des Festivals, on Monday and visit all the television content stands on Tuesday. On Wednesday evening, she will be presenting a Diversify Awards at the 5th annual edition of these awards. The Diversify TV Excellence Awards were created in order to recognise, champion and celebrate diversity, equality and inclusion in television programming from around the world.

“I am so excited to be going on my first official international trip as Miss Supranational! What better way to do it than this event, which will be an experience that will help me learn and grow. Presenting such a prestigious and meaningful award is such an honour, especially because I am from a diverse nation where people live together in harmony,” Rabe said.



