Family’s future in court’s hands

03 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

High Court judge Thomas Masuku will today deliver judgment in a landmark ruling on whether Namibia’s home affairs ministry must grant Namibian citizenship to the two-year old son born via surrogacy to a Namibian citizen.
Yona Delgado Lühl, born in March 2021 via surrogacy to Namibian citizen Phillip Lühl and husband Guillermo Delgado, has been denied citizenship by Namibia’s authorities since his birth more than two years ago.
His twin sisters Maya and Paula also remain stateless since their birth in March this year. Today’s court ruling will determine their chances of being granted citizenship.
The infants were banned from entering Namibia for more than two months by Namibia’s home affairs ministry, which eventually relented in May, issuing once-off entry visas allowing them to travel home.
Namibian authorities have refused to grant the three children citizenship by descent, despite authentic South African birth certificates and South African high court orders identifying the Delgado-Lühl’s as their only, and legitimate, parents.
Unomwinjo Katjipuka-Sibolile yesterday said in essence the case deals with children born to Namibian parents abroad, and raises three important questions for the court to answer.
“Whether the constitution is to be interpreted narrowly, allowing only for ‘traditional families’ with a biological link to the Namibian parent, thus denying adopted children and children born via surrogacy or in-vitro (with both sperm and egg donated), even if born to heterosexual couples, the constitutional right to citizenship.”

Deny a child a parent
Also, whether Namibia’s immigration authorities can dismiss valid South Africa birth documents, and whether the home affairs ministry can legally dispute parentage, despite legal documents attesting otherwise.
In an affidavit submitted to court by then home affairs minister Frans Kapofi, dated February 2020, after Lühl brought a case to compel the ministry to accept his son’s citizenship by descent, the minster dismissed the South African birth certificate as proof of the boy’s legal parentage.
“I deny that the applicant (Lühl) is the father of the child in question as I still require conclusive proof of this allegation.”
He also denied that Lühl was Yona’s parent.
Kapofi argued that in Namibia, children would only be granted citizenship by descent “if he is a child of a Namibian citizen at the time of birth”.

State homophobia
This argument has been disputed by legal experts in Namibia.
In April, the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) explained “since Namibia lacks a legal framework for surrogacy, heterosexual couples resident in Namibia have similarly gone to South Africa to make surrogacy arrangements – without any difficulties in bringing their children home to Namibia.”
The LAC noted that Namibians have also been granted citizenship to children who were born via artificial insemination, even if both the egg and sperm were donated.
The LAC further pointed out that in cases of adoption, locally or in foreign countries, Namibian citizens have not had to provide proof of a genetic link to be granted citizenship for their children.
Many have pointed out that the attitude of home affairs to accept the Delgado-Lühl family is a homophobic stance.
“If Phillip and Guillermo had been partners of opposite sexes instead of partners of the same sex, no one would ever have questioned the twins’ birth certificate or asked for a DNA test,” the LAC noted.

Exile
The ruling could determine the family’s future, with Lühl earlier this year noting that their worst fear is having to self-exile due to government’s refusal to acknowledge them as a legitimate family unit.
Katjipuka-Sibolile, in arguments submitted to court, said that at the core of the case is the “notion of the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family”.
She also urged High Court Judge Thomas Masuku to consider the constitutional and human rights of the children.

Similar News

 

Supreme Court to review 50-year prison term

4 days ago - 30 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man serving a 50-year prison sentence for the panga murders of a Russian couple 13-years ago has been granted leave to appeal...

Sioka’s contempt of court battle continues

5 days ago - 28 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] and child welfare minister Doreen Sioka continues to lock horns with Ombudsman John Walters over a contempt of court order related to...

Rape conviction overturned 14 years after alleged crime

1 week ago - 26 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man who was found guilty of rape in 2018, 14 years after the alleged crime took place in early 2007 and following...

Lawsuit about delayed justice delayed again

1 week ago - 22 July 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] former taxi driver’s legal battle to be awarded millions of dollars in damages after he spent more than 10 years behind bars...

Covid deaths overburden court

2 weeks ago - 18 July 2021 | Justice

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab said her ministry will be streamlining processes of the Master of the High Court, having been overwhelmed with requests and applications...

Same-sex spouses fight to make Namibia home

1 month - 06 June 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Delgado-Lühl family are fighting tooth and nail to avoid being forced into exile and have asked the Supreme Court to help by...

Red Line irks Windhoek mayor

2 months ago - 26 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda has taken government to court over the Veterinary Cordon Fence, which he says is a colonial structure that continues to be...

Long wait for same-sex marriage judgement

2 months ago - 20 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] landmark decision of three Namibian High Court judges tasked to decide whether Namibia’s constitution recognises same-sex marriages solemnised abroad between Namibians and...

Namibia’s LGBTQ equality reckoning

2 months ago - 19 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian government’s dismissal of accusations of state-sanctioned homophobia is increasingly being tested by a proliferation of LGBTQ related lawsuits brought by families...

Maya and Paula are coming home!

2 months ago - 18 May 2021 | Justice

The Ministry of Home Affairs today issued once-off emergency travel documents to twins Maya and Paula Lühl.Two months after their birth, the twins can come...

Latest News

The Future of Facebook

2 hours ago | Technology

Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is the oldest surviving social media platform. But with more and more platforms entering the market, will it...

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital...

2 hours ago | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Mental health awareness campaign launched

2 hours ago | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

3 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that it will not adjust fuel prices given current economic circumstances, but warned that this may be short-livedAt the moment,...

Some people are more important...

3 hours ago | Government

President Hage Geingob has justified why politicians - including himself - have breached Covid-19 burial restrictions, saying they are not equal to ordinary citizens.Geingob was...

No accountability report available yet:...

3 hours ago | Government

An accountability report relating to how the N$8.1 billion set aside to soften the impact of Covid-19 was spent remains unavailable.Equally there is no accountability...

Training the hybrid mind

4 hours ago | Technology

Johannesburg • Anna CollardMore than 50% of IT teams believe that employees have bad security habits – habits they’ve developed since moving their offices into...

Understanding Covid outbreaks in Namibian...

4 hours ago | Education

Children across the world have missed out on months of schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Namibia, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)...

Du Toit to take the...

4 hours ago | Business

Following the departure of Sakaria Nghikembua at the end of his 5-year term as chief executive of Agribank at the end of last month, the...

Load More