Fantastic day for young archers

14 September 2021 | Sports

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. Even after a year where shoots had to be cancelled and many sport disciplines nearly came to a standstill, archery had a fantastic day.
A total of 136 archers from all over Namibia attended this prestigious event, as every school could only send their top 8 junior and senior archers. To adhere to Covid regulations, two ranges had been set up with a maximum of 72 archers on the field at any time. The four groups rotated in a round robin style and every archer shot two Bull’s eye and two 3D animal rounds.
Initially, the whistles from the two ranges caught a few archers, but after a few minutes, order was restored and the day went smoothly. Pancakes filled many tummies and the tuck-shop had a steady flow of customers.
The day was ended with a prizegiving that had everyone on their toes… the announcement of the National, Development and Alumni Teams for the first Virtual NASP® Africa Tournament: On 11 and 12 December, these 48 archers will compete against South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe in an Indoor shoot to make it as fair as possible for all archers.
In addition to the National Champion (with the combined best scores for the day) the Golden Girl and Boy trophies (archers collecting the most gold medals over the past year) got much attention. Best performing schools, most improved archers and best Bull's Eye, 3D Animal and a combination of these were also awarded.
This was the first time the Alumni were included in the NASP® Nationals and it was lovely to see archers develop over the years and now come back and continue as adults.

Team members announced
• The national team consists of Burton Weakley, Jannie Booysen, Denzel Nanub, Damian Beukes, Thomas Blaauw, Delron Goaseb, Dehan von Watzdorf, Jan Prinsloo, Caleb Beukes, Jean Cronje, Anderson Naimab, Alyssa van Zijl, De Wet van Niekerk, Charmain Nanus, Kyra Nghishekwa and Penny Campell.
• The development team consists of Mybri Schoonbee, Gabriel Mwiya, JC Wamback, Alexander Abrahams, Aurelio Gariseb, JP Köhne, Matthew de Jesus José, Michael de Waal, Connor Burmeister-Nel, Douw van der Walt, Wynand Oliver, David du Toit, Jan Ras, Belinda Cronje, Annere Wamback and Melissa de Jesus José.
The reserves are Wian van Zyl and Shauwn Hattingh.
• The alumni team consists of Christie Agenbach, Ronelle Raes, Anja von Watzdorf, Johan Raes, Aveline José, Christie van Niekerk, Carine Kruger, Ernst Kohne, Ankia van Zyl, Marius Louw, Douw Steyn, Floors Abrahams, Jasper Ras, Willem Lottering, Andila Jaarsak and Leonise Human.
The reserves are Antonie Horn and Willie van Zyl.

Similar News

 

Team Namibia arrives in Italy

4 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia arrived in Roccaraso, Italy, for the World Championships after 24 hours of travel including car, bus and plane.Weary from the travel, the team...

Meet our T20 squad

2 days ago - 12 September 2021 | Sports

The national cricket team going to the T20 World Cup to be held in United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November...

Stadium rental costs country dearly

6 days ago - 09 September 2021 | Sports

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games...

Rocking and rutting this weekend

1 week ago - 08 September 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite,...

Senior hockey stars on their way to Italy

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Ice and Inline Association (NIIHA) will be sending a Senior Men’s Team to Roccaraso, Italy, for the roller hockey World Championships, taking place...

Sport ekspo môre geloods

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] tweede uitgawe van die Namibia Annual Sports Expo (NASE) word môre om 09:00 by Windhoek Gimnasium bekendgestel; dit word regstreeks op Namibia...

Golf series continues to make its mark

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Sports

The Nedbank for Autism Golf series resumed three weekends ago at the Walvis Bay Golf Club after going on a three month hiatus following the...

Another win for Mboma

1 week ago - 05 September 2021 | Sports

Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma won her Diamond League 200m debut race at the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium in a time of 21.84 seconds...

Big Kasu dreams

1 week ago - 03 September 2021 | Sports

The 12th edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union (Kasu) football and netball Dream Cup returns to the Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek this weekend.Kasu chairman...

NBAA wraps up national tourney

1 week ago - 02 September 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) wrapped up its 2021 season at Lake Oanob Resort outside Rehoboth last weekend.Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the two-day event...

Latest News

Another kapana cook-off round this...

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The central round of the 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off takes place at the Soweto Market in Katutura on Saturday.The competition, which was launched in May...

Covid: Here's the latest

2 hours ago | Local News

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150...

Team Namibia arrives in Italy

4 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia arrived in Roccaraso, Italy, for the World Championships after 24 hours of travel including car, bus and plane.Weary from the travel, the team...

Gradual recovery in rental rates

4 hours ago | Banking

Demand fundamentals around the residential rental market which have largely been permeated by Covid‐19 appear to have started to cool-off. The FNB Residential Rental Index...

Fulfilling Namibia’s goals means winning...

6 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Tjiueza TjombumbiNamibia is still basking in the glow of our athletes that have performed so heroically at the Olympics and at the Paralympic...

Land, housing workshop in a...

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) held a land and housing workshop recently, and in a nutshell announced various outcomes.On the issue of the waiting list...

Fantastic day for young archers

22 hours ago | Sports

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. Even after a year where shoots had to be...

Fashion – the threads that...

23 hours ago | Events

Heritage Week commemorated at the coast and onlineThe Scientific Society Swakopmund plays host to the Namibian Heritage Week this year, together with the museum and...

German support for EMA

1 day - 14 September 2021 | Society

The German embassy continues supporting Namibians in their fight against Covid-19, partnering with Emergency Medical Assistance (EMA) to support government in providing medical aid during...

Load More