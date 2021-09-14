Fantastic day for young archers

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021. A total of 136 archers from across the country attended the event. The new NASP national team. Photos contributed

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. Even after a year where shoots had to be cancelled and many sport disciplines nearly came to a standstill, archery had a fantastic day.

A total of 136 archers from all over Namibia attended this prestigious event, as every school could only send their top 8 junior and senior archers. To adhere to Covid regulations, two ranges had been set up with a maximum of 72 archers on the field at any time. The four groups rotated in a round robin style and every archer shot two Bull’s eye and two 3D animal rounds.

Initially, the whistles from the two ranges caught a few archers, but after a few minutes, order was restored and the day went smoothly. Pancakes filled many tummies and the tuck-shop had a steady flow of customers.

The day was ended with a prizegiving that had everyone on their toes… the announcement of the National, Development and Alumni Teams for the first Virtual NASP® Africa Tournament: On 11 and 12 December, these 48 archers will compete against South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe in an Indoor shoot to make it as fair as possible for all archers.

In addition to the National Champion (with the combined best scores for the day) the Golden Girl and Boy trophies (archers collecting the most gold medals over the past year) got much attention. Best performing schools, most improved archers and best Bull's Eye, 3D Animal and a combination of these were also awarded.

This was the first time the Alumni were included in the NASP® Nationals and it was lovely to see archers develop over the years and now come back and continue as adults.



Team members announced

• The national team consists of Burton Weakley, Jannie Booysen, Denzel Nanub, Damian Beukes, Thomas Blaauw, Delron Goaseb, Dehan von Watzdorf, Jan Prinsloo, Caleb Beukes, Jean Cronje, Anderson Naimab, Alyssa van Zijl, De Wet van Niekerk, Charmain Nanus, Kyra Nghishekwa and Penny Campell.

• The development team consists of Mybri Schoonbee, Gabriel Mwiya, JC Wamback, Alexander Abrahams, Aurelio Gariseb, JP Köhne, Matthew de Jesus José, Michael de Waal, Connor Burmeister-Nel, Douw van der Walt, Wynand Oliver, David du Toit, Jan Ras, Belinda Cronje, Annere Wamback and Melissa de Jesus José.

The reserves are Wian van Zyl and Shauwn Hattingh.

• The alumni team consists of Christie Agenbach, Ronelle Raes, Anja von Watzdorf, Johan Raes, Aveline José, Christie van Niekerk, Carine Kruger, Ernst Kohne, Ankia van Zyl, Marius Louw, Douw Steyn, Floors Abrahams, Jasper Ras, Willem Lottering, Andila Jaarsak and Leonise Human.

The reserves are Antonie Horn and Willie van Zyl.

