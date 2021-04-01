Fare hike not approved

The Ministry of Works and Transport said that it has not approved an increment in bus and taxi fares, as was announced by the Namibia Transport and Taxi Union (NTTU).

The union through its president, Werner Januarie, earlier this week announced that taxi fares will increase to N$13.20.

According to ministerial spokesperson Julius Ngweda, there is nothing in that line that is approved by the state. He however confirmed that the ministry received a letter from Januarie requesting for an increase in taxi fares, but said that looking at the situation in the country on account of Covid-19 and the high rates of unemployment, it is unlikely that transportation fares will be increased. “So far we have not received any applications from taxi or bus drivers requesting for increment,” said Ngweda.

He added that the Transportation Board will discuss the matter and will communicate their decision with the public accordingly.

Contacted for comment Januarie said even if the transportation board does not approve the request the union will stand its grounds. – Nampa

