Farmer joins FNB family

30 January 2020 | Banking

Allvan Farmer has been appointed as FNB's Head of Payment Product House.
His career began in the FNB Admin Centre, moving across various roles with in the bank, including Human Resources and IT. He served as Core Banking Systems Manager until 2013.
Following a brief stint outside of FNB he has been part of the formation of the Payment Product House Business Unit.
Farmer holds a BA (Hons) degree in Business Management from the University of Lincoln and has extensive knowledge and experience in the information technology and payment solutions.
As the Head of Payment Product House, Farmer will ensure that the FirstRand group is not found wanting in an operating environment which is extremely challenging in a number of ways.
“The challenges facing the financial services role-players are immense and the role the unit has to play in influencing business decision making, cannot be underestimated. I look forward to the new challenges ahead” Farmer said.

