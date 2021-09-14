Fashion – the threads that bind us together

14 September 2021 | Events

Heritage Week commemorated at the coast and online

The Scientific Society Swakopmund plays host to the Namibian Heritage Week this year, together with the museum and COSDEF Arts and Craft Centre. The program includes exciting educational videos and workshops that have to do with fashion, in line with the theme: The threads that bind us together.
On the programme
• Monday, 20 September @ 10:00
Official opening at the Swakopmund Museum. Thereafter the Scientific Society Swakopmund (SSS) presents an exhibition of Namibian fashion items that focuses on the history of traditional costumes.
• Monday, 20 September @14:00
Upcycling a T-Shirt workshop for adults at COSDEF (online), with fashion design trainer Kim Matheus demonstrating how to give your old T-shirt new life through making a few easy adjustments with hand -stitching, and decorating your shirt with off-cut material you might have lying around your house.
• Tuesday, 21 September @ 10:00
Upcycling an old shopping bag workshop for kids COSDEF (online), with Kim Matheus teaching children how to decorate an old shopping bag by using fabric glue and cutting and pasting images from off-cut material.
• Tuesday, 21 September @ 14:00
Ekipa - a precious jewel online event. Some know it, some don’t, but Ekipa is not just pretty on the eyes, but has a story to tell. In this video you will learn how beautiful ekipas were created.
• Wednesday, 22 September @ 10:00
Leather accessories workshop at COSDEF (online) hosted by leather craft trainer Afas Mbura on how to turn off-cut pieces of leather and material into funky earrings.
• Wednesday, 22 September @ 14:00
The Ovaherero headdress – Ekori (online). Have you ever wondered about a fascinating story behind Namibian vast array of headdresses?! Let’s discuss one of them - the Ekori.
• Thursday, 23 September @ 10:00
Traditional Namibian dresses, past and present (online). This video showcases the colourful heritage of Namibian people.
• Thursday, 23 September @ 14:00
A forgotten way of communication: Ostrich egg beads (online). Have you ever wondered how a beautiful ostrich shell bead necklace is created? Join this short informative video!
• Friday, 24 September @ 10:00
Captain Salvador on a glass bead journey (online). Captain Salvador finds some bottles on his journey. He brings them to his good friend Nadz to figure out what to do and they go hunting for some glass beads.
• Friday, 24 September @ 14:00
Photographic memories of forgotten and unique fashion (online). Let the Curator of the Swakopmund Museum take you on a journey back to the past, where fashion was a little different from today.
• Saturday, 25 September @ 10:00
Fashion show of creations made in during the COSDEF workshops (online).
• Sunday, 26 September @ 10:00
Facebook photo competition video (online). The SSS encouraged Namibians to send photos of themselves wearing traditional attire and accessories.
• Sunday, 26 September @ 14:00
My dress, my culture video (online). Why is fashion important to us? How does it represent our culture and individuality? Let’s see what Namibians think about fashion.
• Monday to Saturday (20 - 25 September) from 10:00-17:00: Guided tours on request at the Swakopmund Museum, with curator Nadine Phiri taking you on a tour to give you a cultural fashion experience with unique insights into the heritage of fashion. What does an ostrich egg have to do with fashion? Could a glass bottle be turned into a fashion statement? Join in for an adventure!
To book a tour, contact Nadine Phiri at 081 294 7344 or email [email protected]
Heritage Week Swakopmund is brought to you by the Scientific Society Swakopmund in collaboration with COSDEF Arts and Craft Centre, the Municipality of Swakopmund and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture - Erongo Region.
Online events are broadcast on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube – Scientific Society Swakopmund and Cosdef Arts and Craft Centre.

Similar News

 

Sunset Jazz for CHICA

5 days ago - 09 September 2021 | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners today launched an exciting “one-night-only” jazz show to the benefit of CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer), a...

Celebrating women

1 week ago - 08 September 2021 | Events

In celebration of Women’s month, Momentum Namibia hosts an exclusive event this Saturday, bringing women together for an impactful morning of inspirational talks, networking and...

Michelle Mukuwe aiming for Miss Earth

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Events

Windhoek • Margareth-Rose KangootuiFirst-year entrepreneurship student Michelle Mukuve has fixed her eyes on one of the world’s most coveted titles in the institute of pageants:...

/Ae //Gams festival postponed

1 week ago - 03 September 2021 | Events

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced the postponement of the /Ae //Gams Arts and Cultural Festival, which was slated for 28 to 30 October 2021.In...

Calling all photographers, citizen journalists

2 weeks ago - 30 August 2021 | Events

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is calling on photographers from around the globe who document trade and development issues, to share...

Our Chani takes the title

3 weeks ago - 22 August 2021 | Events

Namibia’s Chanique Rabe was crowned Miss Supranational 2021 during the final of the competition that took place in Nowy Sacz, Poland. She competed against 58...

Register for Dubai World Expo now

3 weeks ago - 18 August 2021 | Events

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has called on Namibian tourism sector companies that are interested in showcasing their product offering and projects,...

Chanique ready for Miss Supranational

1 month - 26 July 2021 | Events

Swakopmund • [email protected] Miss Supranational Namibia 2020, Chanique Rabe, says she is ready to represent Namibia at Miss Supranational 2021 which is set to...

Mining expo cancelled

2 months ago - 11 July 2021 | Events

The Chamber of Mines of Namibia announced the cancellation of its 2021 Mining Expo and Conference, which was scheduled to take place on 1 and...

Dololo hosts first virtual coffee break

2 months ago - 07 July 2021 | Events

Amid the 3rd Covid wave hitting Namibia with unprecedented force, the entrepreneurship hub Dololo has come up with a very special event: The first nationwide...

Latest News

Another kapana cook-off round this...

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The central round of the 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off takes place at the Soweto Market in Katutura on Saturday.The competition, which was launched in May...

Covid: Here's the latest

2 hours ago | Local News

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150...

Team Namibia arrives in Italy

4 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia arrived in Roccaraso, Italy, for the World Championships after 24 hours of travel including car, bus and plane.Weary from the travel, the team...

Gradual recovery in rental rates

4 hours ago | Banking

Demand fundamentals around the residential rental market which have largely been permeated by Covid‐19 appear to have started to cool-off. The FNB Residential Rental Index...

Fulfilling Namibia’s goals means winning...

6 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Tjiueza TjombumbiNamibia is still basking in the glow of our athletes that have performed so heroically at the Olympics and at the Paralympic...

Land, housing workshop in a...

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) held a land and housing workshop recently, and in a nutshell announced various outcomes.On the issue of the waiting list...

Fantastic day for young archers

22 hours ago | Sports

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. Even after a year where shoots had to be...

Fashion – the threads that...

23 hours ago | Events

Heritage Week commemorated at the coast and onlineThe Scientific Society Swakopmund plays host to the Namibian Heritage Week this year, together with the museum and...

German support for EMA

1 day - 14 September 2021 | Society

The German embassy continues supporting Namibians in their fight against Covid-19, partnering with Emergency Medical Assistance (EMA) to support government in providing medical aid during...

Load More