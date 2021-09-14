Fashion – the threads that bind us together
14 September 2021 | Events
The Scientific Society Swakopmund plays host to the Namibian Heritage Week this year, together with the museum and COSDEF Arts and Craft Centre. The program includes exciting educational videos and workshops that have to do with fashion, in line with the theme: The threads that bind us together.
On the programme
• Monday, 20 September @ 10:00
Official opening at the Swakopmund Museum. Thereafter the Scientific Society Swakopmund (SSS) presents an exhibition of Namibian fashion items that focuses on the history of traditional costumes.
• Monday, 20 September @14:00
Upcycling a T-Shirt workshop for adults at COSDEF (online), with fashion design trainer Kim Matheus demonstrating how to give your old T-shirt new life through making a few easy adjustments with hand -stitching, and decorating your shirt with off-cut material you might have lying around your house.
• Tuesday, 21 September @ 10:00
Upcycling an old shopping bag workshop for kids COSDEF (online), with Kim Matheus teaching children how to decorate an old shopping bag by using fabric glue and cutting and pasting images from off-cut material.
• Tuesday, 21 September @ 14:00
Ekipa - a precious jewel online event. Some know it, some don’t, but Ekipa is not just pretty on the eyes, but has a story to tell. In this video you will learn how beautiful ekipas were created.
• Wednesday, 22 September @ 10:00
Leather accessories workshop at COSDEF (online) hosted by leather craft trainer Afas Mbura on how to turn off-cut pieces of leather and material into funky earrings.
• Wednesday, 22 September @ 14:00
The Ovaherero headdress – Ekori (online). Have you ever wondered about a fascinating story behind Namibian vast array of headdresses?! Let’s discuss one of them - the Ekori.
• Thursday, 23 September @ 10:00
Traditional Namibian dresses, past and present (online). This video showcases the colourful heritage of Namibian people.
• Thursday, 23 September @ 14:00
A forgotten way of communication: Ostrich egg beads (online). Have you ever wondered how a beautiful ostrich shell bead necklace is created? Join this short informative video!
• Friday, 24 September @ 10:00
Captain Salvador on a glass bead journey (online). Captain Salvador finds some bottles on his journey. He brings them to his good friend Nadz to figure out what to do and they go hunting for some glass beads.
• Friday, 24 September @ 14:00
Photographic memories of forgotten and unique fashion (online). Let the Curator of the Swakopmund Museum take you on a journey back to the past, where fashion was a little different from today.
• Saturday, 25 September @ 10:00
Fashion show of creations made in during the COSDEF workshops (online).
• Sunday, 26 September @ 10:00
Facebook photo competition video (online). The SSS encouraged Namibians to send photos of themselves wearing traditional attire and accessories.
• Sunday, 26 September @ 14:00
My dress, my culture video (online). Why is fashion important to us? How does it represent our culture and individuality? Let’s see what Namibians think about fashion.
• Monday to Saturday (20 - 25 September) from 10:00-17:00: Guided tours on request at the Swakopmund Museum, with curator Nadine Phiri taking you on a tour to give you a cultural fashion experience with unique insights into the heritage of fashion. What does an ostrich egg have to do with fashion? Could a glass bottle be turned into a fashion statement? Join in for an adventure!
To book a tour, contact Nadine Phiri at 081 294 7344 or email [email protected]
Heritage Week Swakopmund is brought to you by the Scientific Society Swakopmund in collaboration with COSDEF Arts and Craft Centre, the Municipality of Swakopmund and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture - Erongo Region.
Online events are broadcast on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube – Scientific Society Swakopmund and Cosdef Arts and Craft Centre.