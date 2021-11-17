Fate of Omaheke’s San in the spotlight

Welfare ministry explains food aid

17 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]

The ministry in the presidency responsible for gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare responded to questions about the condition of San members in the Omaheke region during a recent meeting at Gobabis.
The meeting was held “to investigate complaints lodged at the office of the Vice President”. The complaints were originally made by the San deputy chief, Joseph / Gomoseb, who was dissatisfied after the meeting that the attendees had not been listened to and that their complaints had not been addressed.
On his way home on foot, / Gomoseb had been attacked with an iron pipe. He says he still could not report the case because the police in Katutura, Windhoek, Okahandja and Gobabis refuse to do so. He was also not medically examined, because the state doctor to whom he was taken, merely filled in "healthy" on his report.
However, the ministry said it was unaware of the attack, which apparently also left a woman with knife wounds to receive treatment on Gobabis.
According to the feedback, issues of land and relocation needs, education and language provision, project and life support were discussed.

Consultative action
"The meeting was part of our consultative action, in which we informed the vice-president about the problems facing marginalised communities, and made recommendations for solutions," a statement read.
A report will be prepared for the vice president's office.
According to the ministry, officials from the ministries of education as well as land and resettlement were present, along with Omaheke's communal land council, the governor's office and the regional council, with traditional heads of government responsible for the San communities in Omaheke. Specifically, leaders of the Ju / ’hoansi, Naro, # Au // eisi and! Xoo San were also present.
At the meeting, the ministry also shared details on food aid for vulnerable San households in the region. Officially, 4 876 San households receive three bags of 10 kg maize meal, three x 750 g of soy mince, two bottles 750 ml of cooking oil, one 2 kg sugar, a 500 g pack of salt, one 500 g can of red beans and a 600 g of instant maize porridge. These foods are distributed on a regular basis, according to the ministry, "or when food is available" – this despite complaints that San households have to survive for months without food aid.
"Due to Namibia's economic challenges in recent years, as well as the detrimental impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry has had to make significant budget cuts, which has a significant impact on its operating expenditure budget," the ministry said.

Smaller parcels
Asked why the parcels are so much smaller than what is given to food bank beneficiaries, the ministry replie=d that the nutrition program for fringe communities is much older than the food bank, which only started in 2016.
Furthermore, the ministry acknowledges that not all San people have national identification documents.
"To address this challenge, the ministry has made it a priority and is working closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security on a targeted approach specifically for these communities to register and provide each identified San member with national documents,” the ministry said.

Similar News

 

Music keeping kids off the streets

1 hour ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the first lockdown last year, the Amazing Grace Brass Band was established in Katutura to keep children who could not go to...

Special support for SPCA

1 day - 16 November 2021 | Social Issues

The SPCA recently hosted its annual Animals by Night fundraiser – a fun evening bringing animal lovers, sponsors, and talented Namibian artists together in aid...

Agt maatskaplike werkers vir die hele Khomas

2 days ago - 15 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Petisie wat die haglike werksomstandighede van maatskaplike werkers uitlig en geskryf deur ’n groep maatskaplike werkers in die Khomasstreek aan die ministerie...

Nampol donates to Otjomuise soup kitchen

3 days ago - 15 November 2021 | Social Issues

As part of the seventh national conference of the Namibian Police Women's Network (Nampol), officers handed over food and hygiene items to those in need,...

Heart for Groot Aub’s furry friends

5 days ago - 12 November 2021 | Social Issues

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, supported the Namibian Animal Welfare Association (NAWA) with N$100 000 towards veterinary consulting room services in Groot Aub -...

Own ‘baby saver box’ for Gobabis

1 week ago - 10 November 2021 | Social Issues

Gobabis • [email protected]’s second baby saving box in which women can leave their babies that they cannot care for, without fear of persecution, has been...

Facelift for RHB’s Greenhouse Planting Project

1 week ago - 09 November 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group supported one of its employees’ personal volunteer initiatives which was selected as the winning entry following the launch of an internal #Changemaker...

An apple a day!

1 week ago - 04 November 2021 | Social Issues

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project is currently underway, distributing apples and apple juices countrywide.Themed “Celebrating 21 Years of Hope”, the project commemorates its anniversary...

Donated vehicle for E.M.A.

2 weeks ago - 04 November 2021 | Social Issues

E.M.A. Rescue Service recently received a new emergency & rescue response vehicle for use in Windhoek to serve the public and assist in case of...

EduDrink: Enjoying your tipple in moderation

2 weeks ago - 01 November 2021 | Social Issues

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) launched EduDrink – its latest investment aimed at combating the harmful use of alcohol – today.Complementing various other NBL initiatives in...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

18th of November 11:44 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Music keeping kids off the...

1 hour ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the first lockdown last year, the Amazing Grace Brass Band was established in Katutura to keep children who could not go to...

Cemetery attack highlights city’s safety...

19 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] man who was brutally assaulted and robbed at the Pioneers Park Cemetery last week, has warned fellow residents that Windhoek is no...

Windhoek Gym wins investment challenge

19 hours ago | Education

Old Mutual in partnership with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) along with other partners, awarded the top five winning teams that took part in the...

Fate of Omaheke’s San in...

21 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] ministry in the presidency responsible for gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare responded to questions about the condition of San members...

Omeya under the hammer

1 day - 17 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia is auctioning 90 lots for various plots, houses and commercial property at the Omeya development outside Windhoek today.According to the auctioneer's...

Brandstof styg sedert Januarie met...

1 day - 17 November 2021 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] is gekenmerk deur verskeie brandstofprysstygings, met inligting verskaf deur die ministerie van mynwese en energie wat daarop wys dat pryse sedert die...

Keeping Namibians on the move

1 day - 16 November 2021 | Motors

Bank Windhoek awarded salespersons and dealerships in the motor vehicle industry during its annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in the capital recently.The awards recognised...

Tref-en-trap bestuurder kry borg

1 day - 16 November 2021 | Accidents

Yolanda NelDie bestuurder wat daarvan beskuldig word dat hy ’n fietsryer raak gery het en van die toneel gevlug het, is borgtog toegestaan maar is...

Load More