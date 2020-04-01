Father, daughter moments on paper
01 April 2020 | People
How simple these words seem, yet how deep they are! How easy it is to type something on a piece of paper for your dad, but how much more complicated it becomes to explain all the reasons to him.
In her third year of university, Limba Mupetami, a sport journalist at our sister newspaper Namibian Sun, lost her father. She said there are so many things she wanted to say to him but never did. That is why she created the ‘A letter to my father’ initiative.
“I was away from home, studying, I didn’t get to say what I would have liked to. I thought that perhaps I can write him a letter, telling him how I miss him and detail the things I would have loved to do for him and with him,” she says.
This initiative allows ladies to write letters to their fathers and Limba plans to compile it in book form.
Limba says that once she started writing, she thought of all the other women who many have a similar story to hers. “So then I decided to extend the invitation to them as well. Of course, not every story is the same. Some people are not in good space with their fathers, dead or alive,” she says.
She adds that with the letters she would like to see women share what they feel, good or bad, addressing it to their fathers.
“It is sort of like venting. It doesn’t really matter how long it is. But let’s share it!”
She says submissions can be made with a name or anonymously. There is no payment for letters and no age restriction – only that it’s just for the ladies.
So, if you have some time during this lockdown, note down your thoughts to your dad and share it with Limba. Contact her at [email protected]