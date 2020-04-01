Father, daughter moments on paper

01 April 2020 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]
How simple these words seem, yet how deep they are! How easy it is to type something on a piece of paper for your dad, but how much more complicated it becomes to explain all the reasons to him.
In her third year of university, Limba Mupetami, a sport journalist at our sister newspaper Namibian Sun, lost her father. She said there are so many things she wanted to say to him but never did. That is why she created the ‘A letter to my father’ initiative.
“I was away from home, studying, I didn’t get to say what I would have liked to. I thought that perhaps I can write him a letter, telling him how I miss him and detail the things I would have loved to do for him and with him,” she says.
This initiative allows ladies to write letters to their fathers and Limba plans to compile it in book form.
Limba says that once she started writing, she thought of all the other women who many have a similar story to hers. “So then I decided to extend the invitation to them as well. Of course, not every story is the same. Some people are not in good space with their fathers, dead or alive,” she says.
She adds that with the letters she would like to see women share what they feel, good or bad, addressing it to their fathers.
“It is sort of like venting. It doesn’t really matter how long it is. But let’s share it!”
She says submissions can be made with a name or anonymously. There is no payment for letters and no age restriction – only that it’s just for the ladies.
So, if you have some time during this lockdown, note down your thoughts to your dad and share it with Limba. Contact her at [email protected]

Similar News

 

A lifetime for Delta

1 month - 21 February 2020 | People

Windhoek’s Delta Primary School (DSW) is 50 years old today. To see what happens behind the scenes at, Evelyn Rosar of the Allgemeine Zeitung accompanied...

Japie hardloop vir bejaardes

1 month - 17 February 2020 | People

Yolanda Nel - Fiksheidsinstrukteur Japie Greyvenstein is besig om geld vir die bejaardes van Senior Park in te samel en maak só deur aan die...

‘Nou begin die lewe eers!’

1 month - 11 February 2020 | People

Evelyn Rosar - Dis 08:30 en koffie en tee word by die Oude Rust-oord in Windhoek bedien. Oupa Harry gaan sit saam met die ander...

Big smiles from Godfried

4 months ago - 19 November 2019 | People

Two years have passed since Godfried Siwombe arrived at the Hollard office with hope in his eyes. He was only 7 years old when he...

Nie net sommer ‘airbrushing’ nie

4 months ago - 14 November 2019 | People

Yolanda NelEzville Husselman van Rehoboth kom uit ’n kunstige familie en nou het sy stokperdjie ’n volwaardige besigheid geword.Ezville is op Rehoboth bekend vir sy...

Bederf ’n boervrou

5 months ago - 16 October 2019 | People

Yolanda NelMiljoene dollar is reeds ingesamel om boere regoor die land by te staan gedurende die droogte wat honderde moedeloos laat. En nou is dit...

Die verhaal van Mamma Afrikaner

5 months ago - 14 October 2019 | People

Yolanda Nel Die eens kleurvolle gebou in Dolam, Katutura, kort dalk bietjie aandag maar binne skyn die harte van die mense helder. Moria Grace is...

Welkom terug, dr. Glen-Spyron!

6 months ago - 17 September 2019 | People

Windhoek • Gerine Hoff Vir die eerste keer in baie jare beskik Windhoek, en die land, oor ’n periodontis van ons eie met dr. Olivin...

Edgy young designer dreams big

6 months ago - 03 September 2019 | People

Windhoek • Yolanda NelWith a passion for fashion, this young designer is the talk of the town thanks to his extravagant, colourful outfits.Simeone Johannes has...

Changing faces at CAN

7 months ago - 25 August 2019 | People

There’s been some moving and shaking at the Cancer Association of Namibia, with two new staff members that recently joined the organisation.Sister Aina Nghitongo is...

Latest News

Lockdown no excuse to violate...

17 hours ago | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] Roads Authority (RA) said the agency would only attend to applications for driving licence renewals for vehicles being used for the provision...

Work as usual

18 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] current coronavirus pandemic raises questions and brings challenges regarding waste management practices and procedures, as well as safety and health measures for...

Be aware of fraudsters

21 hours ago | Local News

Residents in the Omaheke region are warned against suspicious public awareness campaigns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in Gobabis. The Covid-19 regional multi-sectoral coordination committee...

Gobabis reconnects water

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The municipality of Gobabis has reconnected 34 suspended water meters as per the directive by the ministry of urban and rural development to curb the...

Father, daughter moments on paper

22 hours ago | People

Windhoek • [email protected] simple these words seem, yet how deep they are! How easy it is to type something on a piece of paper for...

Priorities in turbulent times

22 hours ago | Opinion

Augustinus NgombeTimes like these are draining as they bring instability to our emotions.But I am reminded by Robin Sharma, that "Worry drains the mind of...

Millions from OM

22 hours ago | Business

Old Mutual Namibia has pledged N$5 million towards the nationwide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.Specific areas of...

What the ‘box’ offers

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] light of our current situation, MultiChoice Namibia has adjusted new ways of viewing for DStv and GOtv owners.According to managing director of...

Table Tennis reigns supreme

1 day - 31 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA) recently hosted the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) sanctioned Southern Africa Regional Hopes and Cadet Week & Challenge in...

Load More