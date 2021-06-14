Father’s day gift ideas in and around the home

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift can be tricky. To narrow down the search, consider the items that could be used in and around the home. Whether your father is a chef in the kitchen or the neighbourhood braai master, there are several items for the home that any father would be grateful to receive on Father’s Day.

To help inspire some ideas, RE/MAX of Southern Africa provides the following gift suggestions for each room in the home:



The outdoor entertainment area

If your dad has claimed the position of family braai master, perhaps you and your siblings could all contribute towards upgrading his braai area. This could be in the form of purchasing a new grill, or maybe even hiring a builder to construct a built-in braai spot for your dad. You could also upgrade his equipment with a motorised grill brush. For smaller gifts, consider a personalised apron or even a customized BBQ branding iron so he can put a unique and personal mark on all his grills.



The at-home study

If your dad is working from home now and he has yet to upgrade his office space, you could buy him a new ergonomic office chair or desk to help him work more comfortably. If he is sentimental, get creative and reach out to a graphic designer to design a custom illustration of your dad’s favourite family picture for him to hang in his study. If your dad is a bookworm, custom order an illustrated book or comic where he is the story’s protagonist. You can also get a custom mousepad designed with a family photo printed onto it.



The lounge

For the fathers who prefer comfy nights in, gift him with a popcorn machine and a mini projector to guarantee a smooth impromptu movie night. For gadget-loving dads, gift him with a new smart TV, a Google Chromecast, or smart dimmable lights which he can control through an app. If you want a more personalised gift, get a digital photo frame preloaded with all his favourite pictures.



The at-home gym

If Covid has been interfering with your dad’s gym schedule, invest in his fitness journey and get him a smartwatch, a scale, weights or gym attire. If your dad is more concerned about his diet, you could also get him a healthy snack subscription box.



For young adults who are about to venture out on their own, Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, says that the best gift they can give their fathers is to involve them in their home buying journey.

“Most fathers love being a part of your milestones and fear missing out on your big moments. Once you’ve finally decided to start searching for your dream home, let your dad tag along with you during the home buying journey or chat to him to ask for his advice. With his years of life experience, he’ll probably be able to provide you with some great guidance on the topic. An experienced real estate agent can also prove invaluable in this regard,” he concludes.

