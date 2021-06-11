FAW recommits to Namibian market

11 June 2021 | Local News

Market showing green shoots after negative impact of pandemic
For the past 27 years, FAW Trucks has been cultivating a solid reputation for providing products that
are built in South Africa, for Africa. Successfully serving markets across the continent from its hub in
Coega in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) for a number of years, the commercial vehicle manufacturer has
relaunched the brand in Namibia, aiming to reaffirm its commitment to customers in that country.
FAW Trucks found a reliable home with Africa Commercial Vehicles (ACV), a leading force in the
Namibian commercial vehicle market, in 2018. As one of the country’s most reputable dealers, ACV
has been providing consistently high levels of customer service and aftersales support from its
premises in Windhoek, and as a result the FAW Trucks brand has flourished.
ACV was first established in 1996 and has, since then, grown into a well-respected entity. It has
always been at the leading edge of doing business and in 2014 became the first vehicle dealership in
Namibia to adopt a cloud-based data management system. Since becoming the authorised FAW
Trucks dealership, the business has expanded to such an extent that it had to move to larger
premises.
Workshop
Apart from handling sales, ACV’s 1 850 m² facility, located next to the B1 national highway, houses a
workshop consisting of 18 work bays, four electric lifts and two 16-metre work pits. There is also a
large storeroom that carries the full spectrum of spares and parts required to service and maintain
all FAW Trucks models. Looking after customers that are further afield, ACV also has a service and
parts facility in Walvis Bay and more than ten authorised FAW Trucks repairers across Namibia.
“ACV is a great fit for FAW Trucks as the two entities subscribe to the same values of honesty,
quality, commitment and forging long-lasting relationships,” comments Jianyu Hao, CEO of FAW
South Africa.
Jakkie Coetzee, dealer principal at ACV concurs. “We too are committed to truck sales and service of
the highest quality. Our mission, vision and values form the heart of our organisation and we proudly
display these on everything from service labels to business cards. We do business ethically and I
believe this is one of the reasons why FAW Trucks continues to gain momentum in the Namibian
market.”
Covid impact
As is the case with vehicle markets around the globe, Namibia has been severely impacted by the
negative effects of the Covic-19 pandemic. However, the market is showing some green shoots and
Coetzee believes it will take a significant turn for the better in the months to come. His confidence is
further bolstered by the fact that ACV recently received an order for five 8.140 FAW Truck units from
a new customer to the brand. These units will be sourced from the assembly plant in Coega.
“FAW Trucks has such a solid reputation for strength, reliability, ease of operation and value for
money that the units virtually sell themselves. Our job is to ensure that we continue to provide
customers with dedicated service and support of the highest quality. Buyers need to know that we
are here for the long haul and that we will honour all warranties, service plans and aftersales
requirements. FAW Trucks are built to last and we, as a dealership, need to instil that same
confidence,” says ACV sales manager, Christian Koch.

