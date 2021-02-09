Female banking leaders celebrated

09 February 2021 | Banking

Bank of Namibia (BoN) Governor Johannes !Gawaxab lauded local financial institutions for appointing women in management and executive positions.
Speaking at a celebratory event of women in leadership of commercial banks in Namibia on Monday, !Gawaxab said the appointment of women in leadership positions within the banking sector is an accomplishment bound to shape the financial sector in the country and is in line with the transformation agenda of the sector.
“These women have come through the ranks and files of the banking sector – a transformation that the Namibian financial sector advocates for. Therefore, as regulator, BoN is proud to celebrate these appointments as they are furthering the national aspiration of transforming the management and ownership of financial institutions.”
!Gawaxab pointed out that having four out of the top five commercial banks in Namibia led by female managing directors makes Namibia a leader on the continent, stating that it is a step in the right direction, both for the financial sector and the country.

Glass ceiling shattered
“These leaders have not only shattered the glass ceiling but their achievement is inspirational. Achievements like this demonstrate how we moved away from simply tolerating differences to fully embracing competence, experience and leadership. I have no doubt that these remarkable women at the helm of our strategic financial institutions will excel in their respective duties and help transform not only the sector but the nation at large,” he stated.
Namibian women leading financial institutions include Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director Baronice Hans; Letshego Namibia Chief Executive Ester Kali; Nedbank Namibia Managing Director Martha Murorua; and Chief Executive Designate of Standard Bank, Mercia Geises.

Personal experience
Speaking at the same occasion, Nedbank’s Murorua said her journey in the financial sector has been one of calculated risks, consistency and going the extra mile, and that while there may be a long line of more audacious women, it is empowering to see more ladies at the helm of organisations of various sectors in the country.
“I must thank the group leadership of Nedbank together with the board who provided me the opportunity to be among the female leaders who have managed to crack the ceiling,” she said.
Bank Windhoek’s Hans noted that Namibia has made significant progress in empowering women leaders both in Government and in the public sector, stating that it is an example to the world. “Looking at the banking sector in particular, there has been much transformation over the last seven years. I think this is truly remarkable and it creates hope in a country where young girls continue to face challenges.” – Nampa

