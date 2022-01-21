Festival of classics at COTA

21 January 2022 | Art and Entertainment

One of Namibia’s most gifted pianists, Johann van der Merwe, hosts a performance tomorrow (22 January) to raise money to support the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).
On the menu, are various compositions by Ludwig von Beethoven.
Johann was appointed a lecturer at the College of the Arts (COTA) in 1973. Towards the end of 1977 he received a scholarship to further his studies at the Royal College of Music in London, where he obtained his ARCM performance diploma.
Back in Windhoek, he performed several piano recitals and appeared as a soloist with the Windhoek Symphony Orchestra several times. After 35 years as a piano lecturer at COTA, he retired in 2008. Since his retirement, he has presented several charity performances in aid of CAN and Multiple Sclerosis Namibia.
Tickets for Saturday’s performance are available at the door at N$100 for adults and N$50 for children and pensioners. The performance starts at 19:00 at COTA.
For more information, contact the CAN office on 061 237 740.

