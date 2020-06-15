Fewer accidents in last six months

Road safety requires concerted efforts – MVAF

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

There was a 29% decline in vehicle crashes, 28% less injuries and 33% fewer fatalities when comparing statistics from 1 January to 7 June 2019 with those of 2020.

This is likely due to people travelling in the past few months, but can also be ascribed to the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund’s road safety campaigns that cost N$5.5 million in the past two years.

According to chief of corporate affairs Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, this amount paid for the #DoTheRightThingAndSaveLives campaign aimed at reducing the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities.

She said that the festive season road safety campaign, which was conducted from 20 November 2019 to 15 January 2020, is one of the biggest. “Among the key initiatives conducted, were various educational and informative road safety activities, namely increased law enforcement, emergency response capacity along the B1 and B2 routes, and enhanced public passenger road safety through the Green Dot Campaign that targeted both public passenger transport drivers and passengers at bus terminals,” she said.

Gaomas-Guchu said that road safety requires many resources. However, the availability of sufficient funds to carry out intensified campaigns poses a challenge and hampers full implementation, thus making them run for shorter periods, often linked to public holidays, where there is increased number of traffic on the roads.

“Road safety requires a multi-sectoral approach and it is evident that collaboration with road safety partners has improved over time, ensuring greater harmonization of resources,” she said, adding that “from a human behaviour point of view, compliance to road rules by road users and drivers requires concerted efforts. This will go a long way in stabilizing and then reducing the number of crashes and resultant injuries and fatalities.”

Campaigns are based by crash data and are mostly undertaken along the B1 and B2 routes.

The MVA Fund crash statistics indicates that Khomas, Erongo, Otjozondjupa, Oshana and Oshikoto are the top five high crash regions. Based on this information, the fund initiates targeted interventions across the five high crash regions.

Gaomas-Guchu said they believe they have created the desired awareness and that today, more road users are conscious of road safety and the role they play in being safe on the road. “This is because the fund and its partners have undertaken and implemented various initiatives to ensure that the public is educated and constantly reminded of the importance of road safety, as well as to positively influence road user behaviour.” – Nampa